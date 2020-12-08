Today's Horoscope — December 8, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, December 8, 2020: Friendly, giving and wholly committed, you throw yourself completely into your endeavours. You succeed in disciplining yourself without losing your spirit this year, beyond your wildest dreams. If single, you often give more than you receive, and once you correct this balance you are hitched — ideally to a Libra or another Sagittarius. If attached, you're blessed to be with a partner worthy of your devotion. LEO gets you completely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Impulsive purchases or hasty financial decisions are not favoured today. Good health habits are a must. Honour your body and serve it nutritious foods. Tonight: An animal that strays to your door may belong to someone else. Check before adopting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your physical magnetism will be exceptionally high. A passionate yet sometimes stormy relationship is on the horizon. Love connections are likely to strike the right chord, combining excitement with harmony to equal happiness. Tonight: Promise sparkles and surprises in matters of the heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): At work, competitive feelings may be present. Partners exhibit a take-charge attitude. Cooperate. Teamwork is the key to success now. Family members show new talents and versatility. Tonight: Interesting events, conversations and visitors make the domestic environment more lively.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today indicates numerous short, enjoyable journeys. You have a touch of spring fever in the middle of this winter and won't be able to keep still for long. Family members are unpredictable, and the home requires maintenance. Tonight: A relaxing herbal soak in the bath.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): It's time to conserve on expenses. There may be temporary tension with a loved one about finances. Remember what's really important, and be patient when working with expenses. Tonight: Don't indulge in hurtful words with a loved one if money management becomes frustrating.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You're known to be discriminating, meticulous and analytical. Today these traits are very promising reasons for recognition, a promotion or an opportunity for added income. Tonight: Prospects are bright for making love connections. This is especially true if you're travelling.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): The stillness of deep winter is healing, remember. Guidance comes from within, following a dream, or deep meditation. This sets the pace for the rest of winter and rewards you with greater mental energy. Tonight: It's easier to solve problems and make wise choices.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): If you've always wanted to write, this is the day to give it a try. Your closest relationships will require some effort. The secret to maintaining harmony is to try to see both sides. Be a very good listener. Tonight: Catch up on correspondence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): New horizons beckon. A phase of your professional life is ending. Be receptive to changes. Hints about the specifics are in the air. Commit early to plans and invitations. Holiday events emphasising art and music are especially worthwhile. Tonight: A temporary feeling of solitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A dream should be heeded. Your intuition is on target. Plan future travel and try creative writing. Someone from another cultural background can become a romantic prospect or at least a new friend. Tonight: You're about to learn something valuable quite by accident.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today illuminates options and can mark a turning point. Choices must be made regarding loyalty and commitment. Others cling to you, a situation that can be uncomfortable for the free-spirited Aquarius. Tonight: Decide what you really want and what is most important to you.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Friends and lovers may change roles. Travel opportunities are very promising for next summer, so you can already start to daydream. Do not let potential slip away. Do your part to let a memorable experience unfold. Tonight: Learn all about a current situation.

