Today's Horoscope — December 15, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, December 15, 2020: Expansive, positive and well-liked, you think big. This year you optimistically hatch a work project that will bring you many riches. Your confidence protects you from pitfalls, but it's still best to hire a financial adviser. If single, you've many to choose from and you must exercise more discernment, as you definitely will commit this year. If attached, you're in heaven with your romantic partner. LIBRA loves the finer touches.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today brings you greater visibility at work. Your communication skills are an asset to your professional situation. You might multitask or travel in connection with your work. Friends offer valuable new ideas during the course of casual conversations. Tonight: Accept and issue invitations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your energy level is particularly high today and puts you in tune with your own potentials. It's a wonderful influence for taking on a challenge. Consider anything to do with higher education. Tonight: Romantic feelings develop toward those who stimulate your curiosity and intellect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll discover new aptitudes and personal potentials today. Acquaintances inspire you. Facts come to light. Old business is concluded. Prepare to move forward. All that is ultra-modern impress you. Tonight: Past life memories may arise from dream analysis and meditation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A partner has expectations. A competitive mood prevails. Adapt and keep the peace. Follow directions and keep records and receipts. Questions of fairness and legality might have to be addressed. Tonight: Others are involved in their own needs for the time being.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your body and health conditions are in flux today. Network with new health care professionals. Health consultants you've seen previously might not be available. Weather and other environmental factors affect your health. Tonight: Focus on keeping your surroundings wholesome and comfortable.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): A change of heart and loyalties is brewing. You'll be aware of the healing power of love. Soulmates are technically those we've encountered in previous incarnations. A transformative connection with a soulmate occurs. Tonight: The encounter will speak to your deepest heartfelt yearnings.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your workload is lighter; today offers extra time for recreation. Work out issues with family members. Compromise is the solution to domestic conflicts. Your residence wants to be rid of its clutter, so clear and sage away. Tonight: You cultivate a more light-hearted approach.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today affects your travel sector. New methods of transportation can be helpful. Mobility is especially important to your happiness right now. Your vitality is good, and you can overcome competition or other obstacles with aplomb. Tonight: Financial obligations to others can be resolved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Others might offer advice or funding that will help you financially. Conversations revolve around business. Watch habits regarding spending and cash flow. Home decorating, improvements and entertaining are on your agenda. Tonight: Prepare for a change regarding memories of a past love.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19):You are the responsible achiever. Make both personal and business decisions today. Exciting individuals make plans for you. Cooperate. Make no demands. It's a time of revision and second chances. Reflect upon what has been traditional. Old patterns reveal future truths. Tonight: Further reflection.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Share your time and resources with those in need. You can make a real difference. Charity work brings deep happiness today. A close companion repeats old patterns. Detach if you feel a relationship is draining you. Tonight: Reclaiming your independence means salvation.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your nature is compassionate and visionary. Today, manifest a vision of yours. Expect some interesting conversations. New ideas are suggested, and business combines gracefully with pleasure. Romantic urges are pronounced, and you express your love. Tonight: Magic works in your relationship.

