Today's Horoscope — December 18, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, December 18, 2020: Expansive, idealistic and persistent, you think in far-reaching terms, not overlooking the details, and it's the latter that helps you succeed this year. Your ambitious project proves very powerful. If single, it's not for long, as you meet your soul mate in July. If attached, your partner is loving and a friend — to whom you need to give a bit more space. LEO is most understanding and sympathetic to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today promises new goals and fresh perspectives. Progress will be made in achieving professional aspirations. Don't let social situations create any awkwardness at work. Your loyalties and attachments are in flux. Tonight: There are rewards if you become active in online groups.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There can be some job-related travel. Update skills and experiment with creative ideas in connection with your work. You'll be highly visible and may be making more of an impression than you realise. Tonight: Balancing family needs with the expectations of professional colleagues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today is promising to write for publication. You can enjoy exploring spiritual and philosophical truths from other lands. It's a perfect time to plan an odyssey to a special site, especially if it's a mountainous locale. Tonight: Explore options regarding education.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dreams and fantasy abound today. Seek a wholesome creative outlet and do not jump to conclusions. You experience a sense of deeper peace regarding the inevitable cycles of death, birth and rebirth. Tonight: Avoid eye contact with suspected psychic vampires.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A tense element affects partnerships today. Focus on working together. Others can seem rather assertive or even demanding. Refuse to give energy to individuals who frequently disappoint or frustrate you. Tonight: Situations with in-laws impact your love life, for better or worse.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Following through on fitness programmes takes time and patience. Don't skimp on sleep, and take regular breaks when engaged in physically demanding activities. The health impact of heredity and past habits are in evidence today. Tonight: Study the technique of healing touch.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): The prospect of a more settled and committed situation has appeal today. Opportunities for a lasting love with potential for growth will abound. When finalising a commitment concerning a serious relationship, make certain that the two families will blend well.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Living arrangements improve today. Real estate transactions can improve. For those with bittersweet memories of early home and family life, it's time to process them for release. An old family secret could come to light. Tonight: Family discussion over dinner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): If you seek help, others will be especially supportive today. Invest extra effort in your appearance. A journey can be quite a learning experience. Catch up on correspondence. Accept an invitation or two. Tonight: Share a good joke or story with one you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Debts or other obligations which have held you back finally get under control today. You're about to be free to progress more rapidly, guilt-free. You'll want to shop. There are some treasures you simply must have. Tonight: Delightful online retail therapy.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today you have enhanced energy. A competitive mood commences. Your leadership ability grows. Moderate exercise works wonders for your overall well-being. New acquaintances perceive you as bohemian. Tonight: Learn about the values of those who have gone before you.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today's transit has long been related to the assistance of guardian angels. Help arrives when least expected and most needed, for angels can come in the form of helpful friends or professional consultants. Tonight: Someone waits shyly for encouragement from you.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.