Today's Horoscope — December 30, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, December 30, 2020: Highly capable, pragmatic and realistic, you're an authority in your field. Without wasting energy or words, without mess or chaos, you get the job done. This year you succeed best by examining what is new in your field. If single, an exciting person is due to enter your life, making you re-evaluate pretty much everything. If attached, your relationship has added sparkle this year. CAPRICORN wants to be friends first.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today finds you decisive. You can realise a goal through sheer willpower. You can also deal successfully with estate planning. Family members are growing and changing. Relatives respond to your gestures of love and affection. Tonight: Family life improves.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There is a grace and elegance to all your communications today, so write emails and letters, make calls and initiate conversations. Your ideas will be well received. Your vibrant personality is in evidence, and there's a new zest to your love life. Tonight: Date night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):Today brings better finances to a loved one. This is beneficial to you indirectly. Other people and external factors impact your financial situation. Expect ample rewards, but unexpected revelations from all kinds of research occur. Tonight: Talking with an in-law.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today dispels your reserve. You will become more gregarious. Your charisma generates support and enthusiasm. Demonstrate what you can do. Be a leader. You're at your most attractive and charming. Tonight: Deal with the public and experiment with new fashions.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You will become more comfortable with your own inner psyche. A positive mental attitude improves your quality of life. Old regrets finally vanish. Enjoy merrymaking, but get enough rest. Eat small portions of rich and delicious delectables. Tonight: Enjoyment.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Responsibility, managing your time wisely and your values guide you. Today makes you aware of a partner's talents. Be early if meeting a deadline. You win love by helping one close to you. Others trust and confide in you. Tonight: You learn and heal.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): There could be a new direction to your career. You will attract extra attention, so take care to make the most of your appearance. Good manners will carry you a long way. This brings more to your professional aspirations. Tonight: Bask in the limelight.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today blesses you with high vitality. A competitive, enthusiastic attitude carries you toward attainment. You might crusade for a worthwhile cause. In-laws are closer, and you can discover more about them. Tonight: Up late and excited about what you are doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Gathering background data can be the key to completing a project or presenting an idea with aplomb. There is an unpredictable mood at work — prepare for adjustments. Steer clear of stress and competition. Tonight: A long, soothing herbal soak in the tub.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Separate your personal feelings from professional duties. It's best not to reveal details about your personal life too quickly. Use humour and patience with others and postpone romantic entanglements. Tonight: A date that feels more like a 12-step meeting.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): With a renewed vitality, career prospects brighten until you actually become something of a star at work. It's a perfect time to look for a new pet, especially a cat. Release stress and make your work environment more wholesome. Tonight: Catch up with family.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A change of heart is inevitable. Be progressive about love. A young person surprises you — be kind. Friends suggest outings, and new avocations stimulate you mentally. Study, reading and intelligent conversations will delight you. Tonight: Call an old friend.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.