Today's Horoscope — December 31, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, December 31, 2020: Idealistic, pragmatic and tasteful, you wish to spread harmony and beauty. This year, you succeed brilliantly by a creation of your own making. Not making a crusade of it makes you even more successful. If single, this year a psychic connection with someone who is unusual for you results in a happy match. If attached, your love life is perfect, and a life-changing trip brings you even closer together. PISCES mystifies you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A positive influence on this last day of 2020 allows the good times to continue and the bad to fade into the past. Express your creative and artistic talents today. Listen carefully to family discussions. Words have hidden nuances. Tonight: Hanging out with loved ones.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concerned with home and property as you go into 2021, you will notice family members are growing and changing. Your residence might require remodeling, minor repairs or redecorating to make it comfortable for the coming spring. Tonight: Low-key and relaxed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Influential books open you up to new ideas. Make calls and write emails. Share information and ideas on this last day of the year. Your heart will be warmed by the loyal support for your ideas from those closest to you. Tonight: Fun.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use care with purchases made on credit. Don't be tempted to overstep your budget, and all is well. You will revel in creature comforts such as gourmet food, silk garments or a fragrant bath. Tonight: Pamper yourself as you go forward into the new year.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Issues that began last February can become important again. It is a return of sorts going into the new year, and with it your chance to resolve for 2021. You are dynamic, assertive and able to solve anything at this point. Tonight: Unusually reflective.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You will have an active inner life as the year ends. Many of your deepest thoughts and feelings will be internalised. It's a perfect time to begin a journal and spend extra time recording and analyzing your dreams. Tonight: You are quite psychic!

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): The way is clearer and answers come as you go into 2021. Surprisingly, you'll be talking to people today as it's a social day for you. Choose friends and ideals that uplift you. Tonight: Making new year resolutions while celebrating.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your image is enhanced today and you're given opportunities to demonstrate what you can do. The beginning of a new year is a good time to think about a new job or project. This brings more dimension to your 2021. Tonight: Bask in the limelight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): The end of the year is the perfect time to go back to school or to take a return journey to a place connected to happy memories. Remember, doing this in your mind is preferable to actual travel. Tonight: Telling stories by the fire.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): It's a powerful and passionate trend at the end of 2020. You'll be swept along by strong likes and dislikes. You develop constructive desires. Friends help you select the right priorities. You sense more support and approval from others. Tonight: Quiet time.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): This New Year's Eve solidifies bonds. Other people make plans with you. Partnerships intensify. You recognise the value in teamwork and enjoy camaraderie. A business contact offers an unusual opportunity that you should consider carefully. Tonight: Feeling very social.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): 2020 ends with you happily fitting in with others — and with your love of animals. This last day of the year could bring a beautiful cat or dog your way. Wild birds and squirrels would appreciate a handout. Tonight: Life showered with new pleasures.

