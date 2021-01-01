Today's Horoscope — January 1, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, January 1, 2021: Sensitive, organised and brutally honest, you're a complex individual. You succeed this year by not bottling up your emotions but by sharing them. Your work reflects this and receives accolades. If single, patience is key, as you can decide on a mate impulsively. This year, you meet someone very different. It is fate. If attached, you're connected at the hip. Breathing space is sometimes essential. SCORPIO gives you necessary distance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Benevolent aspects of this New Year's Day generate enthusiasm and well-being. Music is a special focus. Play rhythm instruments such as drums or rattles during meditation or while exercising. Sing to all that is unfolding around you. Tonight: Early beddie-byes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can relax as 2021 begins. Legal matters are on their way to clearing up. Just be sensitive to the needs of partners and family members. Resist the temptation to be evasive if demands arise. Tonight: Express love and support for relatives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The first day of 2021 concludes with interesting gossip and intriguing ideas being expressed. Listen and learn — and enjoy — but don't be too easily swayed. Avoid noise pollution if stress builds. Strong wills and diverse viewpoints take you by surprise. Tonight: Relax.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It's not the time to gamble. Secure your belongings and play by the rules today. Your productivity and versatility are on the rise, and the year is off to a good start. There is promise of abundance. Tonight: Becoming closer with distant family members.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22):Begin the new year with physical activity. Exercise such as yoga or hiking help you attune to the needs of your psyche. The kindness of a friend blesses your life. You feel truly grateful. A personal touch carries you a long way. Tonight: Celebrating yourself.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): The beginning of the new year is the time to finalise your plans and begin putting them into action. Seize an opportunity to do this today. A creative outlet is healthy. Honesty is a must. Psychic sensitivities are opening further. Tonight: Relaxing quietly.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): The new year awakens a strong influence in you. You will explore options concerning goals, including new types of associates in your social circles. Your world widens, promising tremendous growth. Reflect upon developing potentials. Tonight: Happiness is shared with one you love very much.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): As the new year begins, those around you may feel uncertain. Be patient until they feel more settled before announcing your own goals. Recognition is a bit slow in coming just now on this day. But it comes for the year! Tonight: A relaxing soak.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): The promise of 2021 stirs a powerful spirit of adventure within you. Your motivation and enthusiasm are evident today. You also just relax. Reread books you've enjoyed before or watch a favorite film again. Tonight: You say the right thing at the right time.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): There is a new intensity to your desires and feelings as the new year of 2021 begins. You are determined this will be a good year. Today brings a lyrical quality to your words. You'll communicate especially well. Tonight: Contact a faraway loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Others are inspired by you. A partnership is available. Listen carefully to the words and ideas expressed to sense whether a closer involvement is right for you. Humour and good-natured acceptance may be the best remedy for an awkward situation. Tonight: Be philosophical.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You will be very sensitive to winds and chills today. A combination of minor aspects accents weather in your birth chart. Meditate on a warm fire while sipping hot soup or a cup of cocoa. Tonight: Your heart will be warmed as 2021 begins.

