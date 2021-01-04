Today's Horoscope - January 4

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, January 4, 2021:Direct, conceptual and structured, you organise a mastermind of a success this year. An imaginative idea takes you a long, long way. You usually work best on your own, but you work brilliantly with others in 2021. If single, you must give up some control to really commit. This might not happen until 2022. If attached, the psychic link between you is becoming more vivid. ARIES is amazed by you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A touch of confusion makes daily work rather hectic. Relax and regroup. A problem is less serious than it first seemed. Be gentle with your body. Time and the natural healing process can relieve minor maladies. Tonight: To bed early for a long, restful sleep.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today transforms and uplifts your attitude about love. You recover from old heartaches and discover new sources of delight. Consider getting involved with a community theatre during your spare time. Tonight: There's a new zest to your love life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Simplify your schedule today. It's an interesting but hectic day. Use your artistic skills to make your residence more attractive. Background music played softly adds greatly to your hours at home. Tonight: A family member unexpectedly shares thoughts and feelings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today begins with interesting gossip and intriguing ideas being expressed. Listen and learn, but don't be too easily swayed. Avoid noise pollution if stress builds. Strong wills and diverse viewpoints take you by surprise. Tonight: You must strive to resolve disputes.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today brings a more grounded mood. You will follow through with plans to assure security. Work is rewarding and stabilising. You will feel very businesslike. Don't be overly critical of an employee. Tonight: Get organised and keep up with obligations.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today brings new ideas and goals to a partner. Be careful to follow all rules and regulations. Reading and planning is favoured and aids in solving an old problem. Perfect skills; enjoy your work. A new goal becomes important. Tonight: Answer e-mails and calls first.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today allows you to resolve problems with grace and subtlety. You find pleasure in helping those who are sad, troubled or disadvantaged. Volunteer opportunities can help you grow, but you also can do a lot of good through performing small kindnesses where needed. Tonight: Rest.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You will know what you want most. Goals are redefined and clarified today. Don't feel sad if a friend drifts away. New associates will be drawn to you soon. You will be less interested in material security, more intrigued with other values. Tonight: Online networking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): A surprise might befall you at work. New career developments turn out to be a blessing. Co-workers are vocal, and new colleagues appear. The spirit of cooperation assures success. You learn and heal while wandering new pathways. Tonight: Studying is rewarding.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A softer trend emerges today and affects goals and priorities. It is an optimum time to crystallise plans and make commitments. People listen to your ideas with more patience, and stress dissipates. Tonight: Others trust and confide in you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Keep desires and compulsions balanced; there is an intensity present. Some new financial and investment strategies are worth examining to boost security. Love assumes a spiritual quality. Discuss concerns with others. Tonight: Visit online with those dearest to you.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You will feel more loved and cherished, with others drawing closer to you. Any legal matters turn to your advantage. It is a marvelous time to form commitments and partnerships of all kinds. Tonight: You feel a heightened spiritual energy.

