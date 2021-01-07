Today's Horoscope — January 7, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, January 7, 2021: Unusual, sensitive and ironic, you have a piercing insight that you use to tremendous success this year. You see much that escapes others and your idiosyncratic approach assures a project's longevity. If single, expect interesting turns, twists and revelations. You meet your mate in September. If attached, you should have a stable love life, shared with one who appreciates your unique imagination. LEO inspires you to new interests and adventures.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is going to be a mysterious day, emphasising the need to be discreet and to do research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There's a new intensity to your desires and feelings. Tonight: Read or watch a romantic drama.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Others shower you with attention and involve you in their future plans. Express enthusiasm and team spirit to assure success. Legal matters will work in your favour. Tell your partner how much he or she means to you. Tonight: Keep it light and funny.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might find that a nagging worry was just a false alarm. New faces appear and long-time associates are ready to move on. Be cautious with changes in health care and your fitness regime. Allow yourself plenty of rest. Tonight: Taking it easy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An important involvement reaches a turning point today. There could be an upbeat, whirlwind quality to romance. A cherished bond grows and matures. An old love is rekindled, but for good or ill the same patterns repeat in a relationship. Tonight: Pondering.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your family life and residence are a focus. Examine options and make final decisions today about your home and living arrangements. You will be aware of how family life has evolved over the past year. Tonight: A childhood trauma is put to rest.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today generates marvellous growth. You will be able to analyze your surroundings and improve your life in practical ways. Casual conversations or news stories could be a catalyst for a new opportunity. You sense a time of rebirth and renewal. Tonight: React quickly to assure success.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You'll want to resolve your monies and complete financial planning. It is not a good time to encourage communion with the spirit world. Ignore ghost stories. Dwell on the tangible. Tonight: Relax with a good book, by the fire if you can.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You are dynamic and at the centre of activity. Winter sports and innovations in your approach to work will be in focus. Success comes your way if you combine a friendly charm with professional expertise. Tonight: The personal touch carries you a long way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your day opens with an elusive and enchanting mood. Psychic sensitivities are opening. A creative outlet is healthy. Honesty is a must. It's a good day to investigate myths and magic. You might find something profitable for yourself. Tonight: Early beddie-byes.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You feel drawn into community life and service organizations. Your world widens, promising tremendous growth. Reflect upon the developing potential. Pursue future travel opportunities for when it is safe to travel. Tonight: You will bask in your joyful accomplishments.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today brings changing dynamics regarding professional aspirations. A touch of humour and tolerance helps you make the best of complex situations. Diplomacy is a must in coping with complex social situations. This softens tensions and dissolves a problem. Tonight: Relax.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today accents awareness of how the world situation impacts you personally. Analyze how shifting economic trends and social issues can best be adapted to your own priorities. You clarify goals and attract associates who are catalysts for advancement. Tonight: Celebrate.

