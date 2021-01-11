Today's Horoscope - January 11

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan 11, 2021: Strong-willed, capable and perceptive, you're possessed of extraordinary analytical abilities that allow you to choose the project this year that will become a success. Developing flexibility enables you to do even better than you thought you could. If single, you become impatient with many you date and do not find your mate until 2022. If attached, you're bound at the hip and happy. SCORPIO can be as rigid as you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19: Make the most of your visibility today. You'll find yourself at the centre of attention. A promotion, new career opportunity or other professional recognition is likely. The momentum continues all day. Tonight: You'll feel compelled to achieve more and move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Several transits involving fire signs emphasize social connections, teamwork and the news media. Transformations are evolving around you. Listen carefully. Worthwhile information comes your way during casual conversations. Stay flexible and observant. Tonight: Questions of loyalty can arise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The hand of fate is at work. The shadowy undercurrents of tension that were present during the late summer fade. You're ready to move forward. Contemplate the day's activities and your mission in life in the evening. Tonight: Contemplate again just before going to sleep.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today's emphasis adds new substance to important friendships. Others make plans for the future that happily include you. Old friends and relatives are nostalgic. People from your past call more than usual. Tonight: Happiness is shared with one you love very much.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today brings changes to the workplace. New faces appear and long-time associates are ready to move on. Be cautious with changes in health care and your fitness regimen. Stay aware of how your body responds and all will be well. Tonight: Take it easy.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today ushers in whispers of true love. Expect some sparkle and surprises. Others will be attracted to you. Allow intimate relationships to evolve and grow. The expression of creative ideas enriches your life in a serendipitous way. Tonight: You heal an old heartache.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your residence may need repair. A family member is temperamental; communication helps resolve problems. You are trying to balance security needs with changing times at home. Your housing needs could change. Tonight: Relatives discuss moves or other domestic adjustments.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): A recurring situation involving a neighbour or sibling needs attention. Clear communication is the key to smoothing over any differences. Positive affirmations and visualisations can be very effective. You'll be juggling a variety of different projects. Tonight: You resolve a difficult transportation need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Old debts or other financial obligations lessen, allowing you to move forward more in reaching financial goals. Avoid any risks regarding financial issues. True love is going through a transformation. Tonight: Discuss everything very honestly, almost in a self-confessional manner.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today favours enthusiasm and a competitive spirit. This high-energy trend prevails and much is accomplished. Take time to understand and “know thyself”, as the ancient oracle said. You are creating your reality in a very big way now. Tonight: Feeling proud of yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb 18): Today it may be awkward to express love and admiration openly. Guard your heart. Patience and subtlety aid romance. Good deeds performed secretly bring you a deep inner happiness. Forgive yourself for old mistakes. Tonight: Memories are powerful and vivid.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today generates refreshing new goals. This encourages you to discard a situation you've outgrown. Helpful, supportive people offer help. It's a good time to become more active within a worthwhile organisation. Your circle of friends widens. Tonight: You're curious about global situations.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.