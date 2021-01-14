Today's Horoscope — January 14, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, January 14, 2021: Courageous, indomitable and intense, you move mountains. This year, you get a project off the ground and win fame for it. More money soon follows. If single, your personal life can be difficult and stormy. Beware of becoming emotionally hard if alone for too long. Open up and be vulnerable, and you'll meet your mate this year. If attached, your mate must be faithful and understanding. SAGITTARIUS likes to flirt.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Laugh at gossip and scandal. Be discreet about what you say and to whom. There are changing relationships in your social circle. Wait until the alliances are more settled before voicing your allegiance. Tonight: A partner makes important choices.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your professional reputation is under scrutiny. Be absolutely sure of details. Don't indulge in office gossip. Loyalties are changing and job politics are especially volatile. An investigation culminates in a success. Tonight: Celebrate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will be exposed to those who have a different philosophy of life from you. An open mind and tolerant attitude will carry you a long way. A family gathering is a time to listen carefully when in conversation with loved ones. Tonight: You will concentrate on home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Analyse your drives, appetites and desires. If there are addictive tendencies, keep them under control. Sweet, rich desserts and other extravagances beckon. Try to understand the moods and feelings of others, as you could be a bit intense just now. Tonight: Intense.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): There are tremendous opportunities and an avalanche of ideas and projects. You may feel overwhelmed. Try not to take on too much. You realise that everyone needs a great deal from you. Tonight: Avoid a partner who has been a disappointment in the past.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Be patient with those who haven't had your education and other advantages. Subordinates could be difficult. An assistant or employee talks about moving on. Create neatness and order in your surroundings. Tonight: Pets are the perfect companions, bringing love and joy.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You're ready to start the weekend early. There can be a sudden romantic attraction. You can create your own good fortune. Take the initiative. Tonight: Your enthusiasm is magnetic, and you enjoy the dark, frosty days of midwinter.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You will recognise new needs expressed by family members. Bring a spiritual, healing atmosphere to the home. Don't allow yourself to be swayed by well meant advice. Avoid legal entanglements. Listen carefully. Tonight: A leisurely family meeting and discussion over dinner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today's an active time with many projects in progress. An organised schedule helps you release stress and get everything done. You have a deeper understanding of the psyche of a sibling. Keep relations with neighbours peaceful. Tonight: You are learning a great deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A loved one could consider a new job. You will seek security and will be protective of important belongings as well as relationships. Make conservative financial decisions. You will long to make some new purchases. Tonight: Be sensible and study your budget before overextending.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You'll be a popular companion and enjoy combining social life with serious teamwork. It's a phase of new beginnings. Don't hesitate — timing is an important factor in how effective you can be. Tonight: Refurbish your wardrobe and spend extra time on your appearance.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You need extra sleep. Avoid ill or negative individuals. Allow a little slack in your schedule. Projects take longer than you expect. You'll be more reserved and will shun controversy. The well-being of family members is a focus. Tonight: Concentrate on a healthy lifestyle.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.