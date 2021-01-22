Today's Horoscope — January 22, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, January 22, 2021: Charged, expressive and exciting, you exude a magnetism that is hard to resist. Controlling your impulsiveness allows you to finish a long-term project that is extremely successful this year. If single, you experience strong feelings and attractions. This year, you find your mate. If attached, you are transformed by love. With patience and insight to match your depth of feeling, you can make this last forever. CANCER sticks to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bargains are found today. A friend's assistance is a key factor in generating a windfall. An exchange of ideas in a brainstorming session generates new perspectives. Your enthusiasm remains, bringing fun and excitement. Tonight: The good times roll on.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your energy and enthusiasm are at a peak. A creative project captivates you. Your charisma level and charm rise throughout the day. Both business and personal situations are promising. You will find much to feel grateful for. Tonight: Feeling the gratitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today you will feel more introspective. Listen to the small, still voice within you as you meditate by candlelight. A charm or picture featuring a snowflake design reminds you to cherish your individuality. You will embrace nonconformity. Tonight: A long, healing herbal soak.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will want to right wrongs and share knowledge. You inspire others. This favours any legal issues you have pending. It's also supportive of relationships. You will bask in the joyful accomplishments of someone who is near and dear. Tonight: Exhausted, you sink into bed.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): The winter has a solemn quality. You feel dedicated to high profile projects that are a challenge but also have the potential to bring great rewards. Commit to yours and work on it today as you can. Tonight: Celebrating a job well done. Bravo.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today accents your social circle and generates refreshing new goals. Helpful, supportive people offer encouragement. Meetings are exceptionally productive. Unexpected events are pending, perhaps an upcoming move or job change. Tonight: Write down a list of your priorities and examine them.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Mysteries are resolved today. A lost item is found unexpectedly. You'll be attracted to faraway places. Overseas travel is especially appealing. However, organisation is essential in order to keep up with many projects requiring your attention at work. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You will be able to extricate yourself from persons or situations that have been draining your energy and resources. Focus on what you would like to release. Reclaim your freedom in the peaceful darkness of winter's long night. Tonight: Feeling calm and at peace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today generates an abundance of nervous energy. Pace exercise sessions today. Don't overdo it with really strenuous activity all at once. A beloved animal companion facilitates improved health and emotional well-being. Tonight: You feel your well-being improving.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today generates a very sociable mood. Others will be attracted to you. Sincerity, a love of music and stability are qualities that you would seek in a romantic partner. Today the celestial patterns favour love. Tonight: You have the perfect backdrop for pursuing true love.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Consider redecorating or making household repairs. Place a bouquet on a table to bless your residence. Include snowdrops and other tiny white flowers, which represent hope. The needs of family members assume top importance. Tonight: Early beddie-byes with a restful sleep.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today generates solutions to complex situations. Helpful information arrives. Examine past patterns. They reveal what to expect for the future. Concentrate in order to follow through with projects and promises. Tonight: You will be juggling a variety of activities.

