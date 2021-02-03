Today's Horoscope — February 3, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Aesthetic, detailed and a perfectionist, you're brilliant at what you do. With your fine sense of timing, this year you hang in there and pounce when the reality is right. Your project is extremely successful and profitable, and it's best to hire a money manager. If single, you're known to be commitment phobic, and this year you find an unconventional and satisfying situation. If attached, you're together like glue. VIRGO adores you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can enjoy a bit of escapism today. Metaphysical literature and studies intrigue you. You also could be drawn to romantic adventures or espionage thrillers. You will feel power and strength through being a bit discreet. Tonight: Keep your mystery.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today brings a series of charming but eccentric people your way. Verify information you're given. There is an illusional quality to your perceptions of others. Good or bad, they might not be accurate. Tonight: You become aware of how important relationships are to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get organised; an orderly schedule and neatness enhance your well-being and productivity. It is also an ideal time to implement new health habits. You will feel an urge to be productive. Your job and projects bring deep satisfaction. Tonight: Your horizons are widening.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today allows you to relax and enjoy simple pleasures. A new friend is affectionate and caring. The fine arts brighten leisure hours. Attend an online concert, play or an art show. A youthful and whimsical mood surrounds you. Tonight: Let the good times roll on.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You will be very generous with loved ones and lavish with purchases for the home. A sense of humour makes all the difference if a social situation is delicate. In-laws may voice surprising new ideas. Tonight: You attract love and attention from family members.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Alert and alive, your mind relishes a challenge today. You'd enjoy solving a riddle, playing a word game or learning something new. Some associates will carry you forward with their warmth and enthusiasm. Tonight: If you sense aggression, though, back away.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your financial situation is about to brighten considerably. Debts or other drains on your resources diminish. You would be well paid if you seek extra work. You will be able to make a fresh start financially. Tonight: Look at repeating cycles where money is concerned.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You feel the healing of old wounds and the opening of opportunities. Today favours an attitude of largesse. Elevate your standards and expectations. This is the start of a whole new cycle of great growth. Tonight: Clothing selected now will be beautiful and serviceable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): There is an accent on psychology and mental health today. You develop inner mental and emotional strength through being sensitive to your own deepest drives. Dreams and psychic hunches are plentiful. Tonight: Service to one who really needs it will be very satisfying.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your social life is bright and active today. You'll be eager to get to know an acquaintance better. A friendship propels you toward new awareness and artistic expression. Accept and issue invitations. Tonight: Make or buy gifts that suggest humour and a personal message.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): New love warms the cold days. The arts provide pleasure, especially dance. It's an ideal time to select personal emblems and insignia. You'll give much consideration to your image and reputation. Today concludes with a joyful euphoria. Tonight: Your manners carry you a long way.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You will try to share alternative ideas and knowledge to uplift others. Foreign foods, customs and music delight you. You will find TV and radio broadcasts informative and enjoyable. Take time to read seasonal literature too. Tonight: You solve any transportation problems.

