Today's Horoscope — February 5, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, February 5, 2021: Insightful, multifaceted and quietly eloquent, you lend grace and poise to any endeavour. This year, by working with others and giving them more patience, you succeed admirably with two projects. If single, make your motives clearer to others. You meet your special someone next January. If attached, there is a steady, secure quality about your love, and this year you become even more attached. GEMINI is the best team player.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If unable to vacation now, make plans for a future journey. It's good to daydream. You'll be drawn to reading too and find pleasure frequenting your favourite bookstore or library online. Be sensitive to messages from your body. Tonight: Be good and gentle to yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're a little perplexed about the financial decisions and attitudes of others. If you feel unsettled or disappointed about this, investigate a bit. Understanding can help. Expressing your deepest desires and passions can alter your life now. Tonight: Think of long-range consequences.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It's a day to be realistic about relationships and commitments. Pull away from links that inhibit or discourage you. Strengthen those which you know have potential for the future. Tonight: Observe facial expressions and body language to aid in communication.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Children surprise you with a display of kindness or creativity. This benefits your health as it draws benevolent forces. You treat an old illness or establish a more wholesome daily routine. Tonight: Pets are especially important. They provide a new level of comfort and companionship.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your social life is enlivened by invitations and visits. You impress an admirer with a kind word or note. If you want to make gifts, try penning an original story or poem. The day is relaxing and delightful. Tonight: Let the good times roll on.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today sees you looking for ways to improve and protect your home. You will look critically at your residence. You add new members to your extended family and have a deepening of insight into your childhood. Tonight: A move or a redecorating plan is irresistible.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Timely responses are appreciated by others. Reassuring words from you assure security and goodwill. Keep up with prior commitments at work to protect your credibility. Complete projects in progress before considering new directions. Tonight: Answer old e-mails and calls first.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your overall attitude toward money and material values is shifting. There can be a new demand for your job skills. Explore employment possibilities. Your enthusiasm and added energy make others turn to you for inspiration and leadership. Tonight: Talk with an elderly family member.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your confident and dramatic way of expressing ideas wins you supporters. It's a marvelous day to write e-mails and make calls. Your efforts at sales, public speaking or acting succeed far beyond all expectations. Tonight: Catch up with old loved ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today brings a rare opportunity to adjust the decisions and actions linked to the past, as it ties to the closure of old relationships. Meditate sitting on the ground or braced against a tree. Tonight: Inner healing and a sense of peace are generated.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Friendly calls and emails come in from old friends. Your keen intuition assists in negotiating and sales. Those who have resisted your ideas can be won over to respond more favourably. Today also allows you to release regrets concerning a long-lost love. Tonight: Relief.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Success depends upon being realistic about what you can do. Preparation and the wise management of time are a must. Put business first and double-check details to assure career stability. Tonight: Just be conscientious about responsibilities and remain alert as well as flexible.

