Today's Horoscope — February 18, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, February 18, 2021:

Magnetic, philosophical and empathic, you follow the beat of your own drum. This year, however, you embark on a project with others that proves very successful. Hire a manager to look after the mundane details of life, and you'll be enriched. If single, you feel cut off from others, and this year it's not likely you'll commit. If attached, utter bliss, as you've found your twin. CANCER is as sensitive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be thinking about security and stability. Purchase supplies for projects. You find arts and crafts or other items you make or build a source of pleasure and profit. A true transformation begins today. Tonight: No need to worry; just don't be careless.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll attract a great deal of attention today. Push yourself forward; believe in yourself. This is the time when almost anything could happen. Your warmth and confidence will lead to a new opportunity coming up. Tonight: What you make of your potential.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll be more reserved than usual. Control worries. Be aware of how your mindset creates the world you live in. Holistic healing is helpful if someone close to you has a health problem. Tonight: The well-being of family members is the focus.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will have new insights into friendships and will see how the people you're attached to are growing and changing. You will get in touch with personal goals and wishes, deciding on which priorities are really important. Tonight: A profound night.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You can turn a tense situation into a chance to shine and strengthen your position if you study it carefully. Everyone seems to be noticing you. Make the most of this by projecting a polished, dignified image in all situations. Tonight: Relax.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): The pace quickens. You get some new opportunities and lucky breaks today through friends, and possibly through a foreign-born friend. You'll be confident and courageous about exploring new ideas as well as new surroundings. Tonight: You could do some (remote) public speaking.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today tempts you to overindulge. Try not to stray too far from your diet or budget. Complete errands or really important work before relaxing. It's easy to procrastinate a bit. That's fine if you don't go to extremes. Tonight: Your determination and confidence are renewed.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You can settle any legal matters amicably. Be aware of how others are advising you, and balance their advice with your own insights. File documents; complete paperwork and forms. An oddly satisfying day. Tonight: Go out on a real date!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You will pursue work and will expect a great deal of yourself and of your associates. Communication is essential in helping them materialise. Don't overload your schedule. A little recreation will actually improve your performance. Tonight: Get some extra sleep.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): There can be a sudden romantic attraction. Maintain balance and get to know the new friend a bit better. You'll be adventurous and can gain experience following some type of speculation or risk-taking. Tonight: Young people make you aware of your priorities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A family member who has been out of touch calls, writes or visits. Analyse habits and patterns for insights into domestic decisions. It's a good day to add beauty to your surroundings. There is a sense of deja vu with relatives. Tonight: New home furnishings.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You won't enjoy solitude today, preferring action to tranquility. You'll be more confident, goal-oriented and doing some extra neighborhood trips. Others see you as a role model. Your vitality is high, and you can accomplish a great deal. Tonight: Catch up with a sibling or neighbour.

