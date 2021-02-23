Today's Horoscope — February 23, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, February 23, 2021: Realistic, analytical and convincing, at heart you are a problem-solver. This year, by preparing and being certain about details, you succeed tremendously with a cutting edge project. More money comes in as well. If single, you need to relax and have fun, but you become more devoted to finding your mate this year. If attached, it must be romantic. This year, you and your partner travel. CAPRICORN ensures your bliss.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today accents your home and family. Discussions revolve around home improvements and decisions about your residence. Visitors suggest interesting ideas and offer valuable insights during casual conversation. Tonight: Prepare a house blessing and do a sage smudge with a family member.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The pace is fast and somewhat hectic today and promises an interesting schedule punctuated by numerous messages and outings. The secret to juggling several ongoing projects successfully is organisation. Tonight: Stay informed. Different news will provide valuable perspectives and insights.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Prepare for a financial roller coaster ride. Family members will require help and extra assistance. Look for ways to reduce expenses related to housing. Don't overextend yourself financially. Set funds aside to cover an unexpected expense. Tonight: A financial brainstorming session.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This is a great day to plan a journey, either for business or for pleasure. Career prospects are brighter. Heed suggestions offered by others. Communication with loved ones is pleasant and easy. You're the centre of attention now. Tonight: All eyes are on you.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You will relish peace and privacy today. Examine the past if you would know the future. During meditation you might be inspired to pursue charitable work and a volunteer opportunity. Satisfaction comes from helping those in need. Tonight: An early night's sleep.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today brings supportive friendships your way. Seek a mentor to help you select worthwhile goals. You are seeking guidance for practical help in resolving problems. You receive an invitation to join a prestigious club or organisation. Tonight: Discuss with old colleagues.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today brings pleasant opportunities to combine business with pleasure. Ask co-workers for ideas and assistance. Others have plans in mind that involve you. Maintain goodwill by cooperating and consulting. Tonight: Your source of income goes through a shift. Be adaptable and economise.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today turns your attention toward distant shores and imported items. You'll tire of all that has become comfortable and familiar. A blockage that has hampered your progress melts away. A goal is about to materialise. Tonight: Catch up with friends far away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today emphasises your casual friendships and career prospects. Deep roots related to old times are stirring. Make the best of the situation and enjoy the moment. Postpone taking on new projects, as they could overwhelm you. Tonight: Intimacy in a relationship — pleasure or business — deepens.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Teamwork, compromise and flexibility are important today. Partners have strong feelings concerning plans and ideas they wish to discuss with you. You make an important commitment. A sense of completion and freedom surrounds you. Tonight: Listen to some of your very favourite music.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Listen carefully. Casual conversations or broadcasts about health overheard coincidentally offer useful information. Keep up with regular medical check-ups. Make an appointment today if there is something overdue. Tonight: Decisions might fall on you. Let others run the show.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today emphasises a nurturing and meaningful relationship. Share time outdoors with the one you covet. This promises twists and turns for the better in your relationship. Sudden meetings and partings also play a part in today's drama. Tonight: A relaxing soak in herbal bath.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.