New app could make ganja use safer

A new app could make marijuana use safer by helping users understand how the drug is affecting them through a series of phone-based tasks.

Developed by researchers at the University of Chicago in the United States, 'Am I Stoned' utilises tasks designed to test memory, reaction time and attention – traits often impaired by the use of marijuana, more popularly known as ganja in Jamaica.

The app, which is still in its trial period, is designed to offer ganja users a measure of how impaired the drug has made them, but is not intended to predict their ability to to drive or engage in potentially harmful activities, developers said.

Research team leader Harriet de Wit said “One of our long-term goals is for the app to improve the safety of cannabis use by making individual users more aware of their impairment. By gathering data from users in the field, the app will also contribute to the overall scientific knowledge in terms of how cannabis affects users.”

During initial testing, which was done in a controlled laboratory environment, 24 non-daily marijuana users were asked to consume a capsule containing either a placebo or 7.5 or 15 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the ingredient in the drug that intoxicates users.

The participants then completed standardised computer-based tasks known to detect impairment as well as app-based tasks on a smartphone to test their motor skills and behaviour.

The researchers successfully detected impairments from THC using three of the four computer tasks and one of the smartphone tasks. The study also showed that users were generally aware of their impairment.

Doctoral student and research team member Elisa Pabon said the effects of THC on performance may be subtle, so highly sensitive tasks were needed to detect impairments.

“It is likely that the computer tasks, which took 15 to 20 minutes to complete, were more sensitive to THC impairment because they provided more opportunity to detect a drug effect,” she said.

The researchers plan to use their findings to develop an app that people can use to assess their own performance. This would require a person to complete the tasks when sober to provide personalised baseline information that could be used in the future to assess their level of impairment after using cannabis.

The next step is to improve the sensitivity of the app-based tasks to detect THC-induced impairment before the app can eventually be released, the researchers said.