Tech bytes

Samsung sets new Galaxy device launch for October

Samsung sent out invitations Friday for an October 11 event to launch a new mobile device under its Galaxy line. The invitation offered few details but the mention of “4x fun” led to speculation about a new smartphone with four cameras or possibly a foldable handset.

Machines will do more tasks than humans by 2025, shows study

Robots will handle 52 percent of current work tasks by 2025, almost twice as many as now, a World Economic Forum (WEF) study said yesterday. The sharp increase could also see a net gain in “new roles” for humans, who will have to revamp skills to keep pace with the “seismic shift” in how we work with machines and computer programmes, the forum estimated.

Apple, Firefox tools aim to thwart Facebook, Google tracking

New protections in Apple's Safari and Mozilla's Firefox browsers aim to prevent companies from turning “cookie” data files used to store sign-in details and preferences into broader trackers that take note of what you read, watch and research on other sites. Safari makes these protections automatic in updates coming today to iPhones and iPads and a week later to Mac computers. Firefox has similar protections on Apple mobile devices and is rolling out them out to personal computers in coming months.