Rashaun Stewart - Teen Achiever

Rashaun Stewart, outgoing head boy of Cornwall College earned six subjects in Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exam (CAPE) Unit 2. He copped a total of five grade ones and one grade three in this years sitting. Biology, Chemistry, Caribbean Studies, Physics and Integrated Mathematics were among the subjects in which he obtained grade ones. He received a grade three in  Pure Mathematics.
 
Stewart expresses his gratitude to Jehovah first and foremost for endowing him with the knowledge, time management skills and motivation required to input the requisite hours of studying that he did. His parents Tasawn and Christopher, alongside his grandma Beverly, are among his greatest supporters. He also expresses thanks to his extended family, teachers and other well-wishers. 
 
Stewart was surprised by his grade one in Integrated Mathematics mainly because of the difficulty of the examination. He added that he had a challenge in grasping certain concepts, however, Stewart practised assiduously until he fully understood it. 
 
When asked about his examination preparation methods, Stewart said "I prepared for my exams by constantly revising. I used my notes in study sessions based on a time table I created which allocated three-hour study sessions for each subject. I studied twice per day for two subjects, so I studied 6 hours each day for one subject and 6 for another. I also practised past papers and tried to devise multiple solutions for each question I encountered.  "
 
Rashaun Stewart is currently enrolled at the University of the West Indies, Mona. His plan is to pursue an MBBS degree, however,  due to financial constraints, he will be unable to do so until next year. Therefore, he's in the Faculty of Science and Technology where he will spend one year doing a Bachelor's degree of his choice after which he will transfer. 
 
Congratulations once again to Rashaun for being a high achiever.
 
