BestOf2019: Top 5 Mobile Games of 2019

Narrowing down teenAGE's list of the best mobile games was no simple task; but after careful consideration and feedback from our readers, we managed to determine the five games that came out on top in 2019.

Based on your feedback, here are our top five picks from least to most popular:

5. Pokémon Masters (2019)

Released in the latter half of 2019, Pokémon Masters adds to the legion of Pokémon games already in existence. It joins Pokémon Go as the only two Pokémon games available on mobile. The game follows an interactive story chapter-by-chapter, as players build teams and battle different Pokémon and trainers along their journey. The game has been downloaded over 10 million times, and has a 4.6 star rating on the app store.

4. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 2.0 (2019)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a mobile multiplayer online battle arena in which players can select from a roster of 94 heroes and team up in various 5-v-5 battle arenas. The game was initially released in 2016; however, it makes it on to our 2019 list thanks to the 2.0 refresh that it received in November. It is currently on its fifteenth season and still sees over 75 million active players.

3. Mario Kart Tour (2019)

Those of us who were familiar with Mario Kart from our Nintendo days were more than ecstatic when Nintendo released a mobile version of the game in September 2019. Despite its downsides, such as wonky controls and a pesky “pay to win” nature, the nostalgia made it the perfect addiction — if only for a few weeks. Mario Kart Tour was perhaps the most anticipated game of 2019, and racked over 50 million downloads within months of its initial release.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile (2019)

The introduction of Call of Duty to the mobile phone was perhaps the most rousing thing to happen to mobile gamers this year. Being a first-person shooter (FPS), the game easily drew comparisons to the industry dominating PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG). However, both COD:Mobile and PUBG mobile share Tencent Games as a developer. 'Call of Duty:Mobile' easily gained traction, with it's fast paced Free-for-all and Deathmatch play-modes. Upon its release in October of 2019, 'Call of Duty' broke records, managing 100 million downloads in its first week alone.

1. PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile (2018)

It should come as no surprise that PUBG made it to the top of our list. Initially released in February 2018, PUBG still remains one of the more popular games in its genre. The game is most famous for its battle royale mode that pits 100 players against each other in a map, and a play zone that restricts itself every few minutes to keep the game going. Player's have the option of playing solo or in groups of two or four. This mobile blockbuster receives regular updates that keeps its player base of over 400 million people entertained.

--Rolando Alberts