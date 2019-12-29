BestOf2019: Top 5 fashion trends

There's an old saying that goes “Style is a way to say who you are, without having to speak”, and in this era where the most bizarre apparel are trendy, let's just say our clothes are speaking quite loudly for our expressive selves. Still, nothing is new under the sun; as such 2019's fashion trends saw a mix of throwback styles, street wear and brunch apparel.

Here are the five most popular fashion trends that TEENs rocked for 2019:

5. Biker shorts

Biker shorts have become a common outdoor wear for almost anyone. While seemingly becoming trendy, it has an acquired taste as many still deem it a bit tacky. However, when paired with a blazer or anything savvier, it does the trick. Still not appropriate for the office, the outfit is perfect for strutting the streets or a gal pal get together.

4. Anything POLO

From Hot Frass & Takeova sang the catchy line 'Polo shirt and mi damn shorts', it has taken over the fashion market for not only men but women too. It was also not limited to Polo shirt as the song suggested but really anything displaying the horse riding logo, including, caps and shorts. This just goes to show how easily influenced Jamaicans are in terms of fashion.

3. Snake skin

Animal prints have always and will always be trendy but this year snake skin hissed its way into every type of apparel. We saw snake skin rompers, jumpers, dresses, blazers, sandals and also my favorite, heels. It was not limited to the usual black and white but also neon multicolored snake skin themed clothing. Talk about bizarre! But we are here for it!

2. Rompers and two piece sets

Every girl by the end of 2019 must own a romper, as it has become a staple of our closets. With the onset of brunch parties and the acceptable wear being rompers or two piece sets, this has taken over the fashion industry. Two piece sets were a thing of the past but has obviously been revamped and stylized with cat eye shaped sunglasses.

1. Tory Burch Sandals

Though costing some girls their fortnightly paycheck, this is one sandal they are willing to make the sacrifice for. Before it was Bridget sandals but now persons have upgraded to Tory Burch. Of course, knowing the Jamaican economy, many persons have resorted to the Tory Burch replica but nevertheless, whether real or faux, many persons are dying to own this statement of a sandal.

Honorable mentions

Satin dresses, miniskirts and off-the shoulder dresses and tops (talk about throwback).

Fashion,whether we believe it or not, will always be a cycle, with the old coming into new, just stylized differently. It still amazes me the lengths Jamaicans will go just to stay trendy. Caution in all this December shopping for the various parties, remember, not because it is for sale means you actually need it... and never forget, January is about three months long.

Happy holidays and stay trendy... uuhhh... I meant financially stable!

--Akeelia Richards