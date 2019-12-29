BestOf2019: Top 5 moments in Track and Field

The 2019 track and field season was an exceptional one. Mothers became world champions, world records were broken and unexpected times were run. It was quite a difficult task trying to condense the exceptional year that was into just the top five moments, but here we go:

1. Mommy Rocket reigns in Doha

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was on the go this year, and in the weeks leading up to the World Championships she was running consistent 10.7's in the 100 meters. Fraser-Pryce went to Doha as the favourite and won the 100 meters in 10.71 seconds, making her the first mother in 24 years to capture the title. Fraser-Pryce now has the most world titles in the event.

2. Dominant Dalilah delivers in Doha

America's Dalilah Muhammad first broke the women's 400 meters hurdles world record at the American Trials in a time of 52.20 seconds. Muhammad went to Doha and broke her own world record by 0.04 seconds, shaving it down to 52.16 seconds.

3. Warholm and Benjamin fought to the finish line in Zurich

Norway's Karsten Warholm and America's Rai Benjamin had the most exciting men's 400 meters hurdles battle throughout the season. But the Zurich Diamond League final served as a dress rehearsal for Doha. Both men ran the second and third fastest times of all time respectively, 46.92 and 46.98 seconds.

4. Naser ends Miller-Uibo's winning streak

Both Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo were undefeated over 400 meters, with Miller-Ubio being the favourite. Naser ran the third fastest time of all time 48.14 seconds to hand Miller-Uibo her first defeat in over two years.

5. Gayle leaps long jump gold

Jamaica's Tajay Gayle went to Doha as a medal favourite but fans were not expecting gold. Gayle leaped to a world leading and national record jump of 8.69 meters to be to only Jamaican man to win gold at the championship.

--Kemal Forde