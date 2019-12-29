BestOf2019: Top 11 entertainment moments this year

It's been a long twelve months filled with many memorable moments. If entertainment news is at all your passion read on for the top eleven entertainment and pop culture moments we've had this year locally and internationally - whether eyebrow-raising, heartwarming, shocking or sad.

Jamaica wins Miss World

In a moment of triumph for Ms Singh herself, all of Bath, St Thomas and every Jamaican everywhere, Toni-Ann Singh was crowned the 69th Miss World on Saturday, December 14 in London, England. Only our fourth ever winner, Toni-Ann's win was especially triumphant but not quite unexpected.

Ye Does It For God's Glory

On October 25 controversial rapper and producer Kanye West released his first ever album to explore Christian and Gospel themes. Claiming he has been born again, the rapper has since then embarked upon a series of appearances in keeping with this change, from addressing a gathering at Joel Osteen's 16,800-seat Lakewood Church to having his famed Sunday Service concert here in Jamaica at Emancipation Park.

Shen-heng?

While things were deceptively calm between Dancehall darling Shenseea and the 'Kingdom Mab' queen Jada Kingdom for quite some time, it appears that it wasn't all love between these two ladies all along. Nevertheless, it all came to a boiling point when Shenseea made a jab at Jada at Red Bull Culture Clash and Jada wasted no time in releasing a spirited but vicious song in response. Did Jada 'execute' Shenseea? Should Shenseea have recorded and released a response? How far is too far in Dancehall diss tracks? We still have mixed feelings.

Game of Thrones Ends

We're not all fans of Game of Thrones but we all know a fan or two (or ten). And we were all privy to the meltdowns and the anger at how the writers ended the show.

Did Tristan Thompson Cheat With Jordyn?

In a plot twist that Kris Jenner herself couldn't write (or maybe she could), KarJenner adjacent model Jordyn Woods shot to public interest and attention earlier this year when it was alleged that she kissed and flirted with Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The result? Lots of emotional posts on Khlo-Money's Instagram, a falling out between Jordyn and Kylie, and an emotional appearance on Red Table Talk with the Smith's.

That Time Everyone Was Obsessed With Keanu Reeves

What was this even about? We don't know. But the Internet's interest in Keanu is more than his silky-soft looking hair, or his acting.... It appears to fixate on his nice-guy persona and it seems the interest is here to stay.

Cameron Boyce Dies

Shocking friends and fans alike, Descendants and Jessie actor Cameron Boyce passed away suddenly, not long after his twentieth birthday. He died as a result of complications with epilepsy, and is survived by his parents, younger sister and his legacy of philanthropy.

Old Town Road Takes Over

You couldn't escape it, Old Town Road was simply everywhere this year whether you wanted to hear it or not. And why not? It was a pretty catchy cross-over song.

TI and The Virginity Saga

Rapper TI probably never expected all the backlash he got after telling the story of taking his daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist for a virginity test, but he really should've. And as grateful as we are for the resulting conversation that's taken place in the public sphere, we really wish he hadn't done that to Deyjah and outed it all either.

Shenseea is Way Too Blessed

With her earworm of a tune Blessed, Shenseea placed her sights and made her mark on the US market. Despite the fact that the song isn't the best of her discography, it is catchy, perfectly pop (read: repetitive), and it came with stunning visuals. Of course those visuals also include Shenseea and a scantily clad woman lying in bed together, which predictably prompted a social media storm locally regarding morality, Shenseea's sexuality, marketing and queer-baiting.

Popcaan Vanquish-es His Foes Just in time for Christmas, and the day before the second staging of Unruly Fest, Popcaan released a 10 track collection of songs that has been described both as a mixtape and as an album. Appearing to give a nod to Beyoncé with the sudden or surprise release, Vanquish is Popcaan's second studio album.

