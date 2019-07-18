PlaceHotB: Heat Stroke Warning Signs

The heat is rising exponentially and the skies are sweltering as the sun's rays sabers through my skin like Darth Vader. With record temperatures being clocked in all over the world, the risk of getting a heat stroke has increased greatly. Here's what you should know in case this unfortunate incident happens to you.

Early symptoms of heat stroke include, nausea, extreme thirst and sweating, rapid breathing, dark-coloured urine or light-headedness. If you feel like this while being exposed to the sun, seek shelter and water immediately. If a heat stroke actually affects you, and you still have control of your motor functions, or if you suspect someone around you is suffering from a heat stroke, here's what you should do:

Before you even do anything, call an ambulance or get someone to. Professional help is always the best help. Try to carry the person into a cool, shady area ASAP! Elevate legs so that blood flows to the heart. Try to take off excess clothing (if the person is responsive ask permission first; don't do this if you don't get permission) Apply cool towels to areas around the neck, hinge joints, and armpits Wait for medical help when all these measures are taken, continue trying to keep the person cool If the person goes into seizure or faints they need to get to the hospital immediately!

Here's what you can do to prevent heat stroke from happening:

Drink lots of liquid before, during, and after strenuous activity Monitor the colour of your urine (dark coloured urine means you might be dehydrated) Wear sunscreen Try not to be in the sun for extended periods of time, always prepare a place where you can take periodic breaks in the shade Limit drinks high in caffeine Try to eat cool foods like fruit and vegetables as snacks Do not leave children or younger siblings in enclosed areas like cars

As always, remember to say no to thirst and yes to hydration! The place is hot, but we can, and will survive.

--Fabrizio Darby