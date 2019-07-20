Placehotb: 5 more tips on how to stay cool

After giving the first five tips I realized that the sun just really nah 'buil'. No like really? I've got too much sunshine on a cloudy day. Please don't ever play that song this summer, don't give the sun any more ideas. But seriously now, let's get to the heat of the matter.

Here are five more tips for keeping cool this summer.

1. Try to sleep alone

'Netflix and chill' is great and all if you have an AC, but practically speaking, it's best to lay down by yourself. Bodies attract heat. More heat means the place will get even hotter b. So while we understand that you may need a cuddle buddy, maybe you should save that until the place cools down a little.

2. Apply cold compresses

If you are in a state close to getting a heat stroke and you feel dizzy and extremely hot, drink water and apply cold compresses. Get anything cold (preferably a cool rag or compress) and apply to your pulse areas immediately. Your pulse areas include your wrists, groin, neck and in between hinge joints like behind your knees. These places are in closer contact with more veins so the cooling effect will be much more impactful.

3. Bathe with peppermint oil

Having a cool bath is amazing but the coolness tends to wear off pretty fast. Oils like peppermint and other essential oils with cooling effects (why aren't you Googling them yet?) are great additions to your shower as they will leave you feeling cool for longer periods after your bath.

4. Eat smaller, more frequent, and cooler meals

This isn't the time to be around your stove too often. Instead, try to prepare foods that require less cooking like salads. Also, eating cool vegetables and fruits will feel much better than a hot meal. The smaller, more frequent meals are recommended generally, but especially in times of heat, because large meals take long to metabolize and even your metabolic activities produce a whole lot of heat.

5. This is the one time it's okay to have cold feet

Believe it or not, your toes are very sensitive because of the numerous vessels they contain. Dip your feet in cold water before you go to bed, it sounds crazy but it works! Sometimes you wake up because your feet are too warm, so don't be afraid to give it a try.

Use these five tips and be like the Jonas Brothers. Stay cool.

--Fabrizio Darby