TEENachievers: See how Wolmerian Gabrielle Findlay copped nine Grade 1's in CSEC

17-year-old volleyball player Gabrielle Findlay of Wolmer's Girls' school had a clean sweep, securing all ones in her CSEC examinations.

Findlay sat all of nine subjects: Mathematics, English Language, English Literature, Information Technology, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Principles of Accounts and Principles of Business, and scored not only all ones but majority being straight A profiles.

TeenAGE congratulates Gabrielle Findlay, a successful teen poised for even more greatness and excellence. We were eager to interview Findlay, who was simply elated by her accomplishments. She shared her secret success sauce with us below:

TeenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Gabby: Preparation was a challenge because throughout the year I had to practice good time management. Being an ardent member of my school's Volleyball team, I had to balance my love for the sport and submitting my School Based Assessments (SBAs) and other assignments. However, as soon as they were all over, I began serious studies. I made a study timetable and dedicated a good amount of time for each subject as necessary.

TeenAGE: Which grade surprised you the most and why?

Gabby: English Literature surprised me the most because it's my weakest subject, and the paper one was challenging, so I was doubtful about actually getting a one. However, hard work indeed paid off.

TeenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades?

Gabby: I'd like to firstly thank God for the guidance at each step of the journey. My parents who ensured I had all the necessary materials at my disposal. My family for the support. My teachers for pushing me especially my chemistry teacher. I truly thank you all.

TeenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Gabby: My advice would definitely be to maximize on attaining the 20 per cent from all your SBAs and then follow the syllabus and study what's in there.

TeenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Gabby: Continuing at Wolmer's Girls' school, I will be doing Biology, Chemistry and Physics at the sixth form level. This is in pursuit of my dream of becoming a Pharmacist.

Along with her academic pursuits, Gabrielle Findlay will continue to play Volleyball for her school.

Congratulations and all the very best, Gabrielle!

--Akeelia Richards

Do you know a #TEENachiever who did well in his/her recent CSEC or CAPE exams? Are you one? Send us an email at teenageobserverjamaica@gmail.com for a chance to be featured.