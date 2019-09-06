teenACHIEVERS: 16-y-o Manchester High student Jue Soltau attains 10 distinctions

Manchester High School student Jue Soltau attained 9 ones in CSEC English, Mathematics, Literature, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Spanish, French, and Additional Mathematics. To put the icing on the cake, the fifth former also sat Pure Maths at the CAPE level, for which he also earned a grade one.

Amazed by his results, teenAGE had a chat with Jue to figure out just how he was able to attain his excellent grades and how he felt after logging into the famous CXC portal.

teenAGE: What was going through your head as you logged into the CXC portal?

Jue: On the day of results, I scanned my phone to see everyone all anxious, however I was perfectly calm. In fact, when everyone was in queue for their results from the early morning, I was playing Minecraft with friends until the afternoon. When I logged in and saw all 1's I quickly called my mother and the phone echoed with screams of excitement at the news. It was a truly wonderful moment.

teenAGE: Which subject was the hardest for you? What did you do to ensure you passed it?

Jue: Spanish was the most challenging exam for me despite it being my favourite subject. On that day (of exam) I had a three way long paper clash with Pure Maths, Biology and Spanish. Spanish was the last subject and the day was taking its toll. During the exam I faced minimal challenges however before the exam I had to prioritize my activities. Therefore I had to give up all forms of technology (thanks mom).

teenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades

Jue: Nothing that I do at any stage would have been possible if God wasn't making a way. All praises belong to him. I want to thank my mom and all the teachers, family and friends who supported me along this part of the journey.

teenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Jue: My advice to students taking the CSEC exams is to remove the distractions, no matter how tempting they are and to figure out a strategy to study that works for you. Making a good study timetable is a very good idea as it helps you to be organized and it contributes to your productivity.

teenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Jue: For me, the next step is 6th form at Manchester High where I'll be doing 6 subjects in CAPE – Pure Maths Unit 2, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Spanish and Communication Studies. I'm working towards becoming a Civil Engineer or a Software Designer in the future.

Solatau was a member of various clubs at his school including the Chess Club, Science Club and the Camera Club. He is also a prefect at the prestigious institution.

--Isheba Cornwall