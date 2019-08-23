teenACHIEVERS: 16-year-old Tahjae Jackson stunningly obtains 11 ones in CSEC

He proudly lives by the famous words of Malcolm X, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” Using his education as his passport, after getting into his school of choice, Campion College, Tahjae Jackson moved from his home parish of St. James to St.Andrew in order to further his education.

He obtained grade ones in Mathematics, Economics, English Language, English Literature, French, Additional Mathematics, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Spanish, Information Technology and Visual Arts.

He found the entire preparation period for CSEC to be an extremely tiresome but rewarding journey. TeenAGE gives a hearty congratulations to Tahjae, who happily told us his story.

His responses are below:



TeenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Tahjae: Besides staying up late and studying, I found it imperative to test my abilities. As such, after reading my notes, I would try to find a past paper question on that topic and attempt it. I would then ask my teacher to have a look at it to see my progress.



TeenAGE: Which grade surprised you most and why?

Tahjae: I am surprised the most about visual arts because it was the most time consuming subject and I had to redo my exam piece thrice as it exploded two times.



TeenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades?

Tahjae: Without a doubt, I'd like to thank all my teachers, especially those who gave me a boost of confidence whenever i needed it. Id also like to thank my mom who helped to fund this whole journey. Lets just say picking up two subjects in one year and constantly buying new materials for visual arts wasn't cheap. Even though i was not around her for most of the school year, she always pitched in to help.



TeenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Tahjae: You don't need extras to do well in CSEC. All you need is the discipline and drive to do well. You already have all the materials you need; just make the best of them. Its all really good to have someone who you can study with, it truly makes life easier.



TeenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Tahjae: I have decided to study Computer Science, Physics, Pure Mathematics and Spanish in sixth form. In the future I really would like to become a Software Engineer.

Once again TeenAGE congratulates Tahjae! Keep aiming for the stars!

--Nathan Walker