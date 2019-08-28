teenACHIEVERS: Ardenne's Tashyn Wallace earns 8 ones in CSEC

Tashyn Wallace is an extremely smart young man who hails from Ardenne High School. The sixteen-year-old sat a total of nine Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council (CSEC) exams, from which he atained eight grade ones and a two.

He attained the following grades: General Mathematics (1), Additional Mathematics (1), Biology (1), Chemistry (1), English A (1), Information Technology (1), Physics (1), Physical Education (1) and Technical Drawing (2).

teenAGE recently caught up with Wallace and asked him a few questions about his tremendous achievement.

teenAGE: Which grade surprised you most and why?

Tashyn: Additional Mathematics surely surprised me the most due to how hard the exam was and it made me left various sections of the exams blank.

teenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Tashyn: I prepared for my exams by reviewing and working on each subject equally at home, using past papers and textbooks to test and improve my knowledge in the numerous subjects.

teenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so you could attain these grades?

Tashyn: I would like to thank my family, especially my parents and my sister who gave me the necessary materials needed for preparing for the exams. I would also like to thank my teachers for their hard work, guiding me through the syllabus and assignments in order for me to grasp the topics well.”

teenAGE: What is next for you?

Tashyn: I will be sitting the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) at another institution.

teenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give TEENS who will be doing CSEC exams next year?

Tashyn: Put in a lot of individual work at home and do not rely on teachers and expect them to make you grasp the syllabus perfectly in such as a short time. Use textbooks available or any sort of material to help you. Also, time management and dedication is very important and leads you to better results.”

teenAGE: What advice do you have for TEENS who are struggling to reach their full potential?

Tashyn: Utilize the textbooks efficiently while in the surroundings of your respective teachers to aid you in anything that you may not grasp. Attend extra classes or watch videos on topics, as this helped me a lot last year. And remember to paraphrase information.

--Kemal Forde