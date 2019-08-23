teenACHIEVERS: Ardennite Abigail Roberts adds 4 CAPE distinctions to her tally, for a total of 18 grade ones

Ardennite Abigail Roberts copped all ones in her final year of examinations to give her a total of 18 ones.

Roberts sat Caribbean Studies, Biology, Chemistry and Physics in her 2019 sitting, gaining all ones. This is simply the icing to her cake, as in previous years she racked up ones in her subjects, namely: Mathematics, English Language, Additional Mathematics, Information Technology, French, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Agricultural Science for CSEC. She walked away from CAPE previously with ones in Biology, Chemistry, Physics unit ones and Pure Mathematics unit one and two.

Roberts had an early start to these examinations, sitting Mathematics while she was still in grade ten. Being a Mathematics prodigy, she went on to sit Additional Mathematics and Pure Mathematics Unit one while in grade eleven, and receiving all grade ones. Then continued with Pure Mathematics unit two while being in grade twelve.

Roberts expressed to TeenAGE that she is overjoyed by her results, and is simply grateful, as this year's exams proved to be very challenging.

“Being in grade 13 brought the inevitable question of "what's next?" over and over in my mind," she admitted. "Many at times I simply could not answer the question. This caused me to apply to not only local universities but international ones, in the hopes of securing a scholarship. Unfortunately, I was not the recipient for the international scholarship I had applied for, but with these results I am ecstatic and having been named one of NCB's 2019 scholars, I am truly grateful to God”

Here's the rest of our talk with STARdennite Abigail Roberts:

TeenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Abi: Being a prefect supervisor, treasurer of both Ardenne's Key Club and Ardenne's Emerging Global Leaders of Jamaica and a member of various clubs and societies, balancing my studies and other duties was an essential factor in my preparations. I sacrificed many nights to stay up and study tirelessly. I ensured I attended my classes and did the necessary work. Also, I did not procrastinate and I formed study groups with persons who shared similar goals.

TeenAGE: Which grade surprised you the most and why?

Abi: Caribbean Studies surprised me the most as throughout the year I had challenges with my IA. To make matters worse, coming out of the examination, I was not pleased with my performance. As such I was simply hoping that my best was good enough. Scraping through with a 'C' profile, I am in awe that I scored a one.

TeenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades?

Abi: I would like to thank God for the favour He has shown me throughout the years. I would like to thank my parents and my older sister for their continuous support and for always believing in me. Lastly, I would like to thank my teachers and my classmates for guiding me and helping me along the way. I could not have done it without you all.

TeenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Abi: Do not procrastinate! Take every class seriously and read over your notes as much as possible. Most of all believe in yourself and believe in God. With Him everything is possible.

TeenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Abi: I intend to take a gap year. This is a necessary measure to help me to pursue my dream of becoming a Medical Doctor.

Roberts lives by the mantra “Blood, sweat and tears.” This may sound a bit harsh but this level of dedication helped her to achieve all of 18 ones.

TeenAGE congratulates Abigail! You have excelled beyond the ordinary…

--Akeelia Richards