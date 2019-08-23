teenACHIEVERS: Aspiring attorney Saevion McFadden scoops up 9 grade ones in CSEC

Saevion McFadden of Ardenne High school scored all nine ones in his CSEC examinations.

He is only 17 years old, but McFadden already has his eyes set on becoming an attorney, and these results mark only the beginning of his trail of excellence. He sat Mathematics, English Language, Information Technology, Chemistry, Physics, Caribbean History, French, Principles of Business and Technical Drawing.



Living by the mantra, “Your comfort zone is your failure zone”, a quote once said by his principal, Miss Nadine Molloy, McFadden juggled his school assignments along with extracurricular activities. He was President of the Debating society and an active member of the Music club and Ardenne Times Newspaper.

When asked how he prepared for his exams, McFadden explained that he was very dedicated to his studies. This included staying up late and staying away from distractions that would deter him. Focused, driven and determined are just few words to describe McFadden. Read below to find out more about McFadden's journey to nine ones.

TeenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Saevion: Besides staying up late and studying, it is imperative to test your abilities. As such, after reading my notes, I would try to find a past paper question on that topic and attempt it. I would then ask my teacher to have a look at it to see my progress.

TeenAGE: Which grade surprised you most and why?

Saevion: The grade that surprised me the most was definitely Mathematics. This is so because after sitting the exam, I felt really doubtful about its outcome… and its Maths… so I definitely wanted a one. For this I am surprised and beyond grateful.

TeenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades?

Saevion: I would like to thank God Almighty first for giving me favour. I would then thank my family, especially my mom and aunt for pushing me when I didn't feel like I could continue to work on my success. Also my friends and school teachers for supporting me throughout it all.

TeenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Saevion: I would tell them to pray to God and ask Him for guidance. I would also tell them that the only thing that can stop them from achieving what they want to achieve is themselves, as such they must continue to push the boundaries and exit their comfort zones.

TeenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Saevion: I expect to study Law, History, Entrepreneurship and Management of Business in sixth form, to continue my pursuit of becoming an attorney.

As said by McFadden, your comfort zone is your failure zone, thus your only limitation is your imagination. So dream, and dream big!

Once again TeenAGE congratulates Saevion! All the very best on your journey.

--Akeelia Richards