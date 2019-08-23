teenACHIEVERS: Calabar's Kymani Francis bags four 1's in CAPE while juggling quiz, other extracurriculars

18-year-old Kymani Francis of Calabar High copped all ones in his CAPE Unit two examinations, while balancing numerous extra-curricular activities.

Francis sat Caribbean Studies, Physics, Pure Mathematics and Computer Science, while playing on his school's quiz team. Reflecting on his distinctions in Physics and Computer Science, he admitted that this year was very difficult, but with proper time management he excelled like never before, compared to his earlier years. In his CSEC examinations, he got 8 passes with four ones and for CAPE Unit one examinations he got two ones. 2019 indeed proved to be his golden year.

Francis' story shows us that you should always persevere. Along with schools' challenge quiz, he was the president of his school's math club, and a member of Key club, Robotics and Tourism Action club. He recounts reaching home about 11 PM after leaving quiz training, after which he would sacrifice even more of his time going over his quiz material rather than his school studies. Despite the challenges that came with being a member of Calabar's School's Challenge Quiz team, it proved fruitful as he gained a technique from his training that he used when studying.

These are Francis' tips that earned him all ones in his final year of exams, and more:

TeenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Kymani: I used a technique that I learnt while doing school challenge quiz. I tried to predict and pre-empt every way in which the examiner could ask a given question by researching around a given topic. I put the questions in different perspectives and try to give an answer for each.

TeenAGE: Which grade surprised you the most and why?

Kymani: My Caribbean Studies grade surprised me the most as I was struggling to pass my internal exams for that subject throughout the school year. Also I got a poor IA grade, as such going into the exam I was just hoping for a two. With that said, I am really proud of my grade.

TeenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades?

Kymani: For each individual subject, I had different motivators, whether it be my teachers or classmates, but one thing common to all of it is the influence of my parents. They had the utmost confidence in me and they fully supported me.

TeenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Kymani: I would like to share to TEENS that they should find a motivation, something that drives them to do well despite any odds they might face. Also there will be times when just having a teacher alone won't cut it, you have to take the initiative to get a task done.

TeenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Kymani: I will be pursuing a bachelor's degree in actuarial science and attempt to double major in Mathematics of Finance at the University of the West Indies.

Francis' is a firm believer in living his passion and with his acceptance from the University of West Indies, he is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming an actuary.

TeenAGE congratulates Kymani on his success, and we hope that his story will inspire other TEENS to pursue their passion despite all odds!

--Akeelia Richards