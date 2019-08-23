teenACHIEVERS: Clean Sweep for Wolmerian Anthony Givans, who aced CSEC to cop 10 ones

With an entrepreneurial mind-set, Anthony Givans is desirous of becoming a Quantitative Financial Analyst. There was not much to analyse, as for him, he had a clean sweep of ones in subjects including: Mathematics, English Language, English Literature, Additional Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Principles of Accounts and Principles of Business.

Givans explained to TeenAGE that upon seeing his results Thursday morning, he felt as if a ton of weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

“It was a surreal experience and I'm still grappling with the fact that I obtained all ones even now," he said.

Givans, who was a member of the Emerging Global Leaders Jamaica, secretary of the Environment and Energy Conservation Club and Chief sub-prefect, recalls balancing his school work with his other duties as cumbersome at first. However, by creating a timetable and effectively scheduling, he realized the art of balancing without the stresses of it all. Here's his story to exam greatness:

TeenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Anthony: There were many sleepless nights involved in the process, many stressful days, trying to study all the respective syllabi. However, forming a study group with my friends really helped me in the areas that I needed to sharpen up on.

TeenAGE: Which grade surprised you the most and why?

Anthony: Spanish surprised me the most. This is so as leading up to the oral exam, I was very nervous and quite frankly I felt a bit underwhelmed after leaving the examination room. To my surprise, I managed to get a one and all 'As' for the oral profiles.

TeenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades?

Anthony: I would like to thank my mom for always being by my side, my immediate family for supporting me throughout this strenuous and laborious process. I am also grateful to my friends at school who aided me in any way that I needed them to and to my excellent teachers for imparting the pertinent knowledge to me so I could've done so excellently. Last but definitely not least, I would like to thank God for carrying me throughout all my years of high school safely and in my right mind.

TeenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Anthony: Firstly, I would say, you have to believe in yourself. Secondly, limit your level of procrastination, ensure that your friends are also aiming to do well on their examinations and if you do not understand a topic, make YouTube your best friend. Finally, and most importantly, study really hard because you can achieve the impossible.

TeenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Anthony: I intend to move on to sixth form at Wolmer's where I will be studying Accounting, Applied Mathematics, Economics, Entrepreneurship and Pure Mathematics. I will also be sitting my SATs in October of this year.

Givans definitely has his figures all figured out. He lives by the mantra, “I am human, so nothing human can be alien to me.”

Congrats to you Anthony and all the very best on your journey! It was a pleasure hearing your story.

--Akeelia Richards