teenACHIEVERS: Demoy Lindo achieves a smashing 6 ones in CAPE

Demoy Lindo is no ordinary seventeen year old. The recently graduated student of Denbigh High School in Clarendon tackled six Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) examinations, and he attained the highest grade possible in all of them.

Lindo attained distinctions in the following subjects: Environmental Science Unit Two, Biology Unit Two, Caribbean Studies, Physics Unit Two, Integrated Mathematics, and Chemistry Unit Two.

We I recently had a chat with him about his accomplishments.

teenAGE: How do you feel about your results?

Demoy: I feel comfortable with the results I received, I don't think I would ask to end school any other way.

teenAGE: How did you prepare for your exams?

Demoy: Preparation was a necessity but a big part of my success was the support given to me by my teachers and parents.”

teenAGE: What is next for you?

Demoy: I am moving on to Med School to become the next world-renowned neurosurgeon.

teenAGE: Based on your experience advice would you give to TEENS who will be doing CAPE next year?

Demoy: My advice to TEENS is to work hard and never procrastinate.

Congrats again Demoy and all the best in Med School!

--Kemal Forde