#teenACHIEVERS: Glenmuir's Tamra Bryan's 10 CSEC ones are just exceptional!
17-year-old Glenmuir High student Tamra Bryan is a scholar who not only wants to go places, but she wants to bring her girls with her, too. In addition to attaining grade ones in CSEC Math, English, Information Technology, Geography, Building and Furniture Tech, Technical Drawing, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Principles of Business, Bryan founded the XXCeptional Movement, which aims to inspire and motivate young girls to be the best versions of themselves that they can.
What's her secret recipe to being both a teen motivator and excel academically, you ask?
“I prepared for exams by trying not to procrastinate,” she told teenAGE. “The best thing to do is to find your technique and your style and stick to it.”
But though she did not hesitiate to study, Tamra was anxious about some of her results, especially Information Technology.
“I was most surprised by my grade for Information Technology as at first it was not my strongest area,” she confessed. “But I thank God, my parents and my siblings, as well as my extended family, for their priceless support.”
After her clean sweep of CSEC subjects, Tamra plans to tackle CAPE this academic year.
“Along with doing well in CAPE, I hope to continue growing my movement and through God I believe I'll do just as well once more,” she said.
And for you TEENs taking exams this year and beyond, she advises: “Just believe in yourself and use that conviction to drive you past all limits.”
-C.K
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy