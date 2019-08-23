teenACHIEVERS: Holy Childhood High's Brittany Thomas secures 10 ones in CSEC

Hard work and sacrifice are among the greatest pathways to success for 17-year-old Brittany Thomas. Brittany a former student of Angels Primary School went on to attend Holy Childhood High School five years ago. Now, she's the holder of ten grade ones for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate(CSEC) examination.

She received grade ones in the following subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History, Geography, Information Technology, Religious Education, Mathematics, English Literature and English Language. Just like Big Sean, she had a dream worth more than sleep. Sacrificing several hours of sleep along with hard work gave her the ability to perform well. Thomas stressed the importance of putting God first and listening to the advice of teachers as these things also aid the success process.

She also thanks her teachers from her school and Linton's Academic Services for their hard work and temperament. Additionally, she expressed her gratitude towards her parents, friends and other well-wishers for providing a support system she needed immensely.