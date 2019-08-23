#teenACHIEVERS: Holy Childhood High's Brittany Thomas secures 10 ones in CSEC

by AKKEEM POLACK

Friday, August 23, 2019

Hard work and sacrifice are among the greatest pathways to success for 17-year-old Brittany Thomas. Brittany a former student of Angels Primary School went on to attend Holy Childhood High School five years ago. Now, she's the holder of ten grade ones for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate(CSEC) examination.

She received grade ones in the following subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History, Geography, Information Technology, Religious Education, Mathematics, English Literature and English Language. Just like Big Sean, she had a dream worth more than sleep. Sacrificing several hours of sleep along with hard work gave her the ability to perform well. Thomas stressed the importance of putting God first and listening to the advice of teachers as these things also aid the success process. 
 
She also thanks her teachers from her school and Linton's Academic Services for their hard work and temperament. Additionally, she expressed her gratitude towards her parents, friends and other well-wishers for providing a support system she needed immensely.
 
Mathematics was her hardest examination, especially because she felt very prepared for it. After attending several marathons, watching Kerwin Springers' Youtube videos, practising past papers and reviewing notes, Brittany was really confident about her pass in Mathematics. However, she said, "After the math paper two exam, I was so frustrated and uncertain about even passing the exam even though I did my very best."  
 
When asked about the advice she would give to students sitting examinations, Brittany said: "Make hay while the sun shines. Time flies very quickly so maximize and use your time very wisely. Seek help if you need it to ensure that you completely understand each topic. Read the syllabus to ensure that you are on track and learning everything that you are supposed to. Finally, study hard and practice past papers on ail.com"
 
She hopes to receive similar results when she moves on to the sixth form next academic year.
 
 
Congrats Brit!
 
--Akkeem Polack
 

