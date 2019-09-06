It brings the teenAGE family great joy when we meet students like Joel Thomas who continues to excel, though faced with challenges that would have some giving up. “I did it for my mom”, he told teenAGE.

The 19 year old student from Calabar High School managed to attain four distinctions in the recent CAPE examinations in Caribbean Studies, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Thomas expressed to teenAGE that he had a mental struggle while preparing for exams this year.

“I was having a mental battle. My mom passed away four years ago and normally when I try to study she pops up in my head and it causes me to lose focus - but I try to remain focus by reminding myself that I'm doing it for her.”

With his sights set on achieving his academic goals, Joel studied day and night to ensure that he not only passed his examinations, but attained distinctions in all four subjects.

Amazed by his results, teenAGE had a chat with Joel to figure out just how he was able to attain his excellent grades and how he felt after logging into the famous CXC portal.

teenAGE: What was going through your head as you logged into the CXC portal?

Joel: Logging into the portal was very quick this year! So quick that it didn't even give me time to freak out about my grades like I do every year. I wasn't really worried about my grades on a whole except for Biology because I knew what I did in the exams and felt it was enough to get my desired grades.

teenAGE: Which subject was the hardest for you? What did you do to ensure you passed it?

Joel: PHYSICS! Definitely Physics. It has been a challenge for me ever since grade 11. In all honesty I was in tune with all the other subjects except Physics. It felt as if the teacher was speaking a foreign language and I was just not getting it. I realized that this was going to be a challenge and so I ensured that I worked extra hard to understand the concepts, I went to marathon classes in addition to studying on my own.

teenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so that you could attain these grades?

Joel: I would love to thank first and foremost my personal alarm (laughs), my father. I am so grateful for him because he was the one always waking me up when I had to study at 12 o clock in the mornings and he would also stay up with me when I'm studying to ensure that I don't fall asleep. In addition to this he tries his best to send me to extra classes and for that I'm forever grateful. I have to also big up my Chemistry teacher Mr. Delahaye and the Biology and Physics teachers at Linton Academic Services. I would also like to thank all the individuals who have encouraged me in any way.

teenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Joel: Do not, I repeat… Do not develop a lackadaisical attitude because you feel that it's just four or five subjects you're doing compared to the eight to ten in grade eleven. Don't be fooled, its way more work!

Secondly make a study time table, I know you've heard this a million times but don't knock it until you've tried it. I made a study timetable two months before the exam and though it was hard to stick to it, I tried my best to. So don't dismiss the timetable just because you've missed a couple study sessions. And honestly guys, don't forget to have fun! Enjoy your last days in high school.

TeenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Joel: I will be attending V.N Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine to study medicine.

In addition to keeping up with his studies, Joel served as an executive prefect and a students' council representative. He also kept CSEC Chemistry classes with some of his grade 11 schoolmates on Tuesdays.

teenAGE is proud to now be one of Thomas' supporters and we can't wait to see what he will do in the future.

Catch you later future Doctor!

--Isheba Cornwall