#teenACHIEVERS: Incoming deputy head boy Damario Patterson leads with 5 grade ones in CAPE

by AKKEEM POLACK

Friday, August 23, 2019

Damario Patterson, incoming Deputy Head Boy of St Jago High School and a member of the Debate Team, obtained five grade ones for Cape Unit One. Patterson sat five subjects, namely: Communication Studies, Law, French, Spanish and Computer Science.
 
Patterson said he owed his success to God, who he described as his everything. Additionally, he also was happy to have a really robust support system. This system consists of his parents, sister, extended family, church family, community members and school family. He also thanked the persons who were not fond of him because to him they are necessary for refinement. 
 
“Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win, by fearing to attempt.” ― William Shakespeare, Measure for Measure.
  
Damario confessed that he was really surprised with the one he received in CAPE Law. He said "I knew that I had written some wrong information. However, thankfully, that wrong information translated to a B profile in that specific area: Criminal Law."
 
Success doesn't come overnight. Therefore, it requires preparation. Patterson's preparation techniques stem from the principle of consistency. Apart from the traditional study routine, he did different activities that aided his educational advancement on a daily basis. He would pretend to give speeches on a particular topic or speak to friends in different foreign languages. 
 
The next step for Damario is completing his last year of sixth form after which he will pursue studies at Harvard University in the United States of America.
 
You can message and follow Damario on Instagram (@d_idyllic) for advice and daily motivation. He quotes Robin Sharma saying “Small daily improvements over time lead to stunning results.”
 

--Akkeem Polack 

