teenACHIEVERS: Kelcya Nation is very grateful for her 8 CSEC distinctions

Eight ones, determined and grateful are words to describe one of St Andrew High School for Girls' top-performing students -Kelcya Nation. Copping ones in English Language, English Literature, Mathematics, Biology, Spanish, Economics, Principles of Accounts and Principles of Business showed that Kelcya's best was surely good enough.

For Kelcya, English Literature was very challenging. She said that even though she has always been enamoured with the beauty of words, and blessed with the ability to meticulously analyse literature pieces, her grades throughout the year didn't reflect the appreciation and effort she had put in for the subject. However, Thomas Edison once said that “there is no substitute for hard work." Therefore, Kelcya continued trying and, thankfully, didn't give up.

Nation thanks her wonderful institution, especially her teachers, her supportive family, friends and other well-wishers for her success in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate(CSEC).

She urges persons who will be sitting examinations soon to build positive habits. Nation explained that at the start of Grade 11 everyone is usually motivated, however, the motivation fades but the habits formed do not. "Though it's not easy to study or do homework one must persevere and try very hard so that they will be happy about their results in the end," she told the teenAGE Observer.

Nation spent her lunchtime in the library studying so that she would not fall behind in her studies. She also highlighted the importance of organization for success. Nation explained that keeping track of handouts and other study materials were essential as it had all the necessary information needed to attain success.

She plans to attend sixth form at her school to pursue Cape Units One and Two respectively.

Congratulations again Kelcya!

--Akkeem Polack