#teenACHIEVERS: Let's hear it for Calabar's Sean-Michael Barnett who copped 5 CAPE ones
Even with juggling key club, badminton, choir and chess, among other extracurricular activities, Calabar's Sean-Michael Barnett was able to cop 5 ones in his recent CAPE examinations. He attained distinctions in Caribbean Studies, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Sociology.
Though Barnett was low on motivation and found it extremely difficult to finish the infamous School Based Assessments (SBA) before examinations, he managed to push through and did so in fine style.
Here is what Sean-Michael had to say to teenAGE during our interview:
teenAGE: What was going through your head as you logged into the CXC portal?
Sean-Michael: Honestly, I wasn't expecting to see good grades as I logged into the portal especially for Physics and Sociology so I was already thinking of ways to bounce back from the results.
teenAGE: Which subject was the hardest for you? What did you do to ensure you passed it?
Sean-Michael: PHYSICS! Physics was definitely the hardest. I had challenges with learning the content and completing my Physics lab before exams.
teenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?
Sean-Michael: I would say do not leave preparation for last minute. Do some reading before the exam little by little and when it is time for studying and/or learning the material, it should be a less stressful and arduous process.
teenAGE: What is the next step for you?
Sean-Michael: Well I want to become a neurosurgeon and so I'll be working towards accomplishing that at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus.
The Honor Roll Society member, students' council representative and executive prefect also managed to do some volunteer work outside of his school with Future Leaders of Jamaica.
teenAGE is extremely proud of you Sean! We'll be right behind you cheering you on all the way.
Catch you later future Doctor!
--Isheba Cornwall
