teenACHIEVERS: Munro College Deputy head boy excels in CAPE

Nestled atop the terrains of st Elizabeth is the renowned Munro College. An aura of excellence, respect and true character that young men ought to embody are facets of the institution, and this academic year, the stellar performance of one of its students cannot be denied. It is with that notion that we must highlight the scholastic aptitude of the 19-year-old Kymani Shaw.

Kymani was able to cop superb grades in his 5 CAPE subjects this year. These included grade ones in Economics and Management of Business, grade twos in Caribbean Studies and Economics and Accounting with a grade 3. He happened to serve as this year's Deputy Head Boy of his school, as well as the Vice President of Region 5 in the National Secondary Student's Council and epitomizes the tenets of a true Student Leader.

Service and Diligence! Bravo Kymani!

However, preparing for his exams was no easy feat and required much discipline, extra work beyond the classroom setting and sheer focus. Shaw relied heavily on YouTube videos for his lessons, constantly reading materials and hours of practising on a regular basis. In the words of Jamaicans, "If yuh wah good, yuh nose haffi run," and undoubtedly Kymani put his shoulder to the wheel, applying himself repeatedly to be successful and for that he must be commended and recognized.

Candidly, Shaw professed that his Grade one in Pure Mathematics was a bit surprising as it required profuse independence in grasping the content, he had to do a lot of work on his own, but thankfully it was not work in vain. Amid the fact that he applied himself and invested his time wisely, he could not have done so without the help of his parents. Support and guidance are core ingredients in perfecting ourselves and for Shaw, both mom and dad were the well needed catalyst to propel him into his success.

In that same breath, he plans to continue being the astute, driven intellect he is by pursuing a double Major in Economics and Banking and Finance at the UWI Mona. Who knows, in a few years he will be a wealthy business magnate? The possibilities are endless for this young man.

Notably, Shaw, during his years at Munro was a student athlete, President of the Munro Honour Society, Secretary for Key Club and Treasurer for the United Nations club and participated in flag football. In all his activities and leadership positions, he managed to prioritize his academics, proving that it is possible to do it all. Absolutely Amazing!

Furthermore, studying can truly be a bore, and may put us to bed as we pick up a book. However think about how happy and fulfilled you will be when the remarkable results from the CXC portal come out?

Kymani left some words of wisdom to our TEENS: "If you ever feel like it's too early to start studying, then you are wrong. It is never too early. Make it a habit to revise new things you learnt at least twice a week."

A city set upon a hill cannot be hid, and neither can this bright young man. Continue to shine and all the best in your endeavours Kymani!

--Tamoy Campbell