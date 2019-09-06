teenACHIEVERS: St. Jago's Nichele Phipps aces 4 CAPEs... while watching Netflix?

Nichele Phipps decided long ago that she wouldn't allow the CAPE examinations to pressure her and so she did her studying at her own pace. The outgoing Deputy Head Girl from St. Jago High School disclosed to teenAGE that she didn't have any study techniques.

“I don't have study techniques, I just read when I'm supposed to and I don't allow anything to pressure me," she said simply.

She went on to explain how she spent most of her time on Netflix, especially during exam time. “My favourites were Blacklist, Blindspot and Dynasty. Honestly, I see my ability to remain calm under pressure as a gift, and one that I'm grateful for,” she said.

Though the 19-year-old wouldn't recommend studying and watching movies at the same time, she wants individuals to know that everyone is different and so has different techniques – work with what works best for you.

teenAGE caught up with Nichele to ask her a few questions and these were her responses:

teenAGE: How did you feel when you saw your grades?

Nichele: I was shocked! I am still in shock (laughs) and I still believe those grades aren't mine as I was expecting fours and hoping for at least a one.

teenAGE: Which subject was the hardest for you?

Nichele: Accounting was the most challenging as the grades at the beginning of the semester were not as fruitful as I would have hoped, nor did they reflect my true potential. Exam wise however, Tourism and Accounting were the hardest. That's because Accounting doesn't really have one set way of getting the answer, so you do ABC in class and when you see the exam paper, it's WHDJSBFKD.

teenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be sitting exams next year?

Nichele: I would say have fun and prepare for your future at the same time. It doesn't make sense you wait until retirement to enjoy life, you are young! Live. I would however suggest putting all your efforts in monthly tests and mid semester exams as it is easier to study when CXC examinations are close.Also, pace yourself and focus on YOUR race.

teenAGE: What is the next step for you?

Nichele: Despite changing career paths multiple times, Accounting swept my heart. Therefore I want to become an Accountant. I will be starting the UWI this September.

In addition to being one of the Head Sudents at St. Jago, Nichele was also a member of Key Club, the Managers' League and the chairman of her Sixth Form Association. Phipps also did her share of volunteer work as she did so with the Friends United Network (F.U.N).

Congratulations Nichele! teenAGE wishes you all the best in your endeavors. Catch you later Future Accountant!

--Isheba Cornwall