teenACHIEVERS: Denbigh High's Jamila McLymont achieves 7 Distinctions in CSEC

Sixteen-year-old Jamila McLymont, a student of Denbigh High School in Clarendon, was successful in the recent Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) exams, where she attained nine passes, seven of which were grade ones.

McLymont attained the following grades: Agricultural Science (1),Biology- (2, Chemistry (1), English A (1), Electronic Technology (1), Geography (2),Information Technology (1), Mathematics (1) and Physics (1).

We recently interviewed the TEEN on how she was able to be successful in her exams:

teenAGE: Which grade surprised you the most?

Jamila: My Physics grade surprised me the most because I thought I was unprepared for the exam. I had a short length of time to study (the night before the exam). And I was unable to cover everything that I learned. I was at least expecting a grade two but definitely not a grade one.

teenAGE: Behind these WOW grades there most of been some intense preparation. How did you prepare for the exams?

Jamila: Well, preparation for exams was not easy but it was worth it. I would stay up until 4 AM studying, especially the subjects I was weaker in. I would do additional research on topics that I had not been taught, and would practise past paper questions at least once each day leading up to exams.

teenAGE: Who would you like to thank for supporting you so you could attain these grades?

Jamlia: Firstly, I would like to thank God for allowing me to attain these grades because without Him it would not have been possible. Secondly, I would like to thank my parents (Saldie and Luke McLymont) and my sisters, especially Janiel, for motivating me when I lost faith. Also, I would like to thank my friends for additional motivation and my classmates for assisting me with my studies. Last, but not least I would like to thank all my subject teachers for always looking out for me, motivating me and expecting the best from me.

teenAGE: What is next for you?

Jamila: I will be attending the sixth form at my alma mater Denbigh High to attain my Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects, after which I will be applying to the University of Technology to further my studies.

teenAGE: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to TEENS who will be doing CSEC exams next year?

Jamila: I would tell every TEEN sitting the CSEC exam next year that it will not be an easy road but it will be worth it in the end. Work hard, practice, study, study, study, pay attention in classes and ask for help when you need it. Remember you'll reap the seed you sow.

teenAGE: Finally, what advice do you have for TEENS who are struggling to reach their full potential?

DON'T GIVE UP. Trust in God, have faith in yourselves. Pray, pray, pray and work towards your goals.

--Kemal Forde