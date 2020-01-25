3 lessons Jamaican schools can learn from Netflix's Sex Education

If you've never seen Sex Education, login into Netflix and start watching it right now. Sex Education is a series that chronicles teenagers at the fictional Moordale High School as they navigate various parts of adolescence, including sex.

The show highlights and explores pretty important parts of sexuality and sex that are largely ignored by the Jamaican sex ed curriculum. Here are three lessons that I think Jamaica's Sex Ed should take into account:

Sexuality is fluid

I know people hate to hear or accept it, but sexuality is fluid and that knowledge should be used to develop a sexual education curriculum that will disseminate relevant information. Adolescents are not just heterosexual, and that is not to be expected. Knowing that sexuality is fluid would, therefore, call for a curriculum that includes information about how anyone on the spectrum may protect themselves. It would be beneficial to go through some of the labels for TEENS struggling or confused about how they're feeling. Being a TEEN is hard enough, I think a lot of the pressure can be lifted if they are able to speak openly and freely without someone trying to tell them their whole being is wrong. We have a long way to go in this space.

Abstinence-only education is not effective

You can read more about why that is , but the truth of the matter is studies have found it to be ineffective and it's time that we, as a country, stop defending it. I've always heard the quote "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result". If we want to tackle STIs and increase sexual knowledge, sex ed has to be taught holistically. Sex Education shows the very normal reality for many of our high schools: students are having sex. The students of Moordale High School don't have a comprehensive sexual education curriculum and you can see how that hurts them.

Adolescents have a lot of healthy questions about sex

Between Otis' selling sex advice and Jean getting in trouble for reassuring the students that they're normal, it's evident that teens have a lot of questions about sex, and many are grossly misinformed. From the various ways STDs are spread to masturbation and oral sex, TEENs have a lot of questions. Instead of skirting around the issues, it would be best to address them and give them correct and scientific information, whether or not you agree with the practice. This isn't about you and your feelings, it's about ensuring TEENs are well informed and can make decisions for themselves.