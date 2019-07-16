5 ways to combat Summer Learning Loss
But have no fear! You know we don't highlight issues without giving you solutions, so here are five of them.
Watch series
Now this may seem counter-intuitive, but some series are actually valuable educational tools, even mainstream ones like Grey's Anatomy or The Society. But don't just watch, Google some new words you hear, Google terms, learn about the character backgrounds. You'd be surprised how well-read you will be if you researched what you learned watching Grey's. Also, shows like The Society are actually based off really deep, classic books like Lord of the Flies. This may be your chance to learn a thing or two without even reading the actual book. So watch series, don't just view them.
Play games
Another 'huh?' suggestion. Well, just as there are shows with values, there are games with values. Strategy games like Dominoes, Chess or even Monopoly are good ways to work the brain. If you really enjoy games you probably would enjoy details. Delve into the details and strategies without cheating. If you're gonna play games get the best of both worlds! Problem-solving board games and even video games have been related to increases in critical thinking skills.
Enroll in academic, career-based or even just good old church camps
By enrolling in camps like Dream Jamaica and Moorlands, you will get the chance to have loads of fun while exercising your brain and learning critical life skills. Enroll in these camps and make the most out of your summer. Even fun camps that are for hiking or just enjoying your surroundings have their benefits because exploration is mentally stimulating also.
Try to learn a new skill or language
Summer is a great time to learn new skills, do a free course online or just use Duolingo to learn some new foreign language vocab. Make the most of this free time and learn skills that could look really good on your resume.
Make a summer reading list
Not everyone takes interest in reading, but reading does have a genre for everyone that may just get you to start liking it. It doesn't matter what book or genre, as long as it's mentally stimulating it's a go. Plus, you may even extend your vocabulary before you start the next semester. Reading also prepares your mind by warming up your brain for when you start reading for studying purposes.
Remember, summer is the one chance you have to take a break and unwind before the school year, but that doesn't mean you can't relax without utilizing your brain every now and again. Don't fall victim to Summer Learning Loss. The sun may not be frying your brain literally, but to how the place a gwaan… maybe, just maybe… but for real though, stay hydrated and stay learning!
