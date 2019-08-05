In the era of 21 year-old-billionaires and Youtubers more famous than celebrities, it is no surprise that Jamaica's youth are realizing just how valuable and necessary their input is. While the need to be young, successful and productive may cripple some into a spiralling existential crisis (been there, done that), for a particular few, like Aalliyah Thompson, it's the motivating factor to chase and out-perform their wildest dreams.

When Aalliyah was helping a good friend shop for her prom dress, she quickly became aware of how bland and strikingly similar Jamaica's female fashion market was. It took her days to find something that she thought would make her friend stand out on her special night and when it was all over and they found the perfect outfit, her friend gave her the simple compliment of “You're really good at things like this,” which jokingly turned into “Maybe you should start a business.” But for Aaliyah, it was no joke. Today, Aaliyah is the CEO of her own clothing company, Luxury Essentials, and makes big sales from the Instagram app straight from her phone. Success never looked so easy. Needless to say, her big ventures instantly caught our eye and we had to get an interview. Read below for our exclusive interview with Aalliyah Thompson, CEO of Luxury Essentials.

1. Hey, Aalliyah, thanks for taking the time to allow us to interview you! Let's get started, shall we? So, tell us what was the inspiration for Luxury Essentials?

Well, I've always had so many expenses especially as a teenage girl and I really wanted to find a way of making my own money and helping my mom. Actually, I also do make-up and wig installation on the side to help out and earn a little extra cash. My mom is such a hard-worker and when I realized that my eye for fashion could be made into something much more profitable, I jumped for it. Now, I can finally lighten the burden off my mom.

2. So, did you always know you wanted to be an entrepreneur? If not, what was your initial dream and how did you end up creating Luxury Essentials?

I actually had a few career goals before this. These included becoming an architect, counselling and clinical psychology but as I got older, I saw how my mom was her own boss and she really inspired me. She could run her own life and live a flexible and free schedule but at the same time put in a lot of work and reap those rewards. So, I've witnessed what it really takes to run a business up close and knew it was something I wanted to try and my Instagram store is the most flexible option since I'm still in school.

3. Speaking of school, what are your biggest challenges when it comes to balancing your brand and your school life?

Scheduling deliveries and sourcing new stock are the most time consuming by far. With scheduling deliveries, many customers could want deliveries at a time when I have school and I have to lean on others to get my items delivered and for late evening deliveries, I have to be out late and then get home in the night to try to do homework so it can be very stressful.

4. But it has to be worth it right? I'm sure your clients appreciate the extra effort and always give you compliments. What do you think your clients love most about your brand?

They love the fact that my clothes are priced affordably, trendy and of high quality and that I model them myself. I'm not a professional model, nor did I do anything to my body so I feel like when customers can see me wearing the clothes it makes it feel a little more personal.

5. Who are your biggest fashion inspirations?

I admire Kim Kardashian-West because she's a fashion mogul along with her husband and her success is amazing. Doneisha Johnson because she's the owner of Loud Fashion and her Instagram shows off her unique style especially when she visits different countries and lastly, Richie-Ann Rushell because she's a past Wolmerian and a massive a public figure, fashion enthusiast and a girl boss.

6. Describe the Luxury Essentials style in three words.

Trendy, Different & Stylish.

7. What's next for Luxury Essentials?

I look forward to getting more unique products but at the same at a reasonable price and in the future, cater for males.

8. Any advice to young entrepreneurs?

Patience is a huge aspect. Sometimes clothes don't take off immediately and it's a little discouraging at times but it's important stay persistent and motivated. Also, you should definitely create a business plan for your idea and be determined to fulfil your set goal.

9. What are two must-have items from your inventory every girl should have?

A pair of earrings and a cute tote bag.

10. What is fashion to you?

Fashion is about expressing your identity, showing someone who you are through your clothes.

11. What's one big misconception you think many people have about fashion and set the record straight!

A big misconception is that fashion has to be loud and overbearing. I believe you can throw the simplest of items together and still be the star of the show.

12. Name one overrated trend and one underrated trend in fashion today.

Sagging pants are overrated because it just nuh look cute. But sunglasses are underrated because you can easily switch them up to elevate your look and instantly look cool!

13. What's one fashion trend you think needs to die?

Definitely, overalls.

14. Lastly, Aalliyah, this might be the most important question. In today's heat, do you have any advice for the ladies on how to dress without just giving up and resorting to their birthday suits?

We are prepared! In stock right now are swimsuits, skirts, crop tops, body suits, shorts and summer dresses so no need to resort to your birthday suit!

Aalliyah Thompson will be going to upper 6th form at The Wolmer's Trust High School for Girls where she will be finishing her unit 2 CAPE studies in Entrepreneurship, Law, Sociology, Food, Nutrition & Science & Caribbean studies. Currently she acts as the Public Relations Officer of the Entrepreneurship Club, Student Council Representative, Glam Society and is an active member of the Wolmer's Sixth Form Association. Keep up with Aalliyah by following her brand on Instagram @luxury.essentialsja

---- Matthew Dawkins