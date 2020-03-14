Around the Entertainment Globe

It's been a busy last few days in music and entertainment, and it seems even amid cancellations and postponements of tours and tour dates, the world's musicians are still inclined to churn out a few tunes for us to enjoy.

Read below for our thoughts on some of the week's releases.

Chronixx - Dela Move

Reggae and Dancehall meet hip hop with this braggadocious new hit from Chronixx. The song starts off with the familiar 2/4 time conga drum beats which melts into a hip hop beat. Chronixx boldly asserts that he put his city on the map, and even with the crabs in the barrel trying to climb on each other their shells will only crack as they fall. During the video what appears to be a representative of Chronixx's younger self spits fire (literally) even as he, Chronixx, spits fire lyrically and they both set fire to the 'crab dem inna barrel'.

The music video directed by Nabil has a cinematic feel, rife with imagery that will draw you in - a perfect match for the song. At our last check the song's music video charted at #18 on YouTube's trending chart, despite only being released on March 13th.

Follow My Lead - Friday Night Cru featuring Amaarae and Tessellated

A mellow, tropical house tune sure to be a favourite on your playlist this Spring and Summer, you'll have Follow My Lead on repeat and stuck in your head with just one listen. This major bop is brought to you by Djavan 'KinDah' Warner and Damani 'Dash' Gardner (the hip hop duo from Kingston that call themselves Friday Night Cru), Ghanian-American singer, songwriter and producer Amaarae, and the Pine and Ginger and Jazz boss, Tessellated.

'Follow My Lead' is more than just another record," Friday Night Cru reportedly told Complex magazine. "Sonically, it's an experience that takes your mind on a tropical vacation. In its purest form, it lends an idea towards escapism. We aim to transcend genres to bring our listeners a universal sound and Friday night vibe."

Shenseea - The Sidechick Song

Shenseea proves that she can (and just might) popularise anything, even being a fairly proud and content sidechick. The confessional style of the song is a departure from her usual writing style, but an interesting and welcome one. This song is currently #1 on YouTube's trends charts and #1 on a lot of persons' playlists.

Keznamdi - Bloodline (album)

Over nine songs Kez tackles all the usual topics - sex, love, religion, crime and violence, and social injustice. The album starts with the bouncy, irie Skyline Drive and ends with the heart-rending and honest, State of Emergency. Sonically pleasing, if not often lyrically clever and just as pleasing, the nine tracks are easy to listen to all the way through. Standouts include the title track Bloodline, and City Lock (featuring Tory Lanez) and Love Mi Nuff.

Did we miss your fave's new album or single? Don't agree with our take on any of the above songs? Comment below or on Twitter and Instagram to let us know!