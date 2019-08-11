Benjamin Fraser's Public Speaking Services - SPEAK

We cannot stress how important it is for you as a TEEN to understand the importance of Public Speaking! teenAGE shared a few tips that you could use to better develop your public speaking skills last month and now we're back with an amazing opportunity for you to get the help you need and Ace your public speaking skills. We caught up with a young man who is passionate about helping people MASTER the skill with his incredible public speaking business, “SPEAK.”

University of the West Indies (UWI) student Benjamin Fraser understands and appreciates the importance of public speaking ,and so decided to offer professional services with his almost year old business SPEAK, Benjamin Fraser Public Speaking Coaching Service.

“I started (the business) because I feel it is one of my strongest talents that has been honed from as early as three years old when my pastor would call me up to speak before hundreds of people.”

Inspired by the quality of the Commonwealth Youth Leaders Training Workshop conducted by a veteran BBC Journalist (which was focused on Public Speaking), Fraser decided to “Just Do It” and so started his own public speaking coaching service in the Caribbean.

Fraser, who is the outgoing President of Called to Lead Jamaica believes that public speaking and generally effective communication is a skill “that every person should develop whether you speak to large groups, small groups or no group at all.” He went on to explain how effective speaking skills will enhance one's ability to “obtain stakeholder buy-in from a team if you lead an organization.”

“I encourage teenagers to work on the skill so that they will enter professional life as sharp wielders of the skill.”

What motivates Fraser

Benjamin disclosed how intrinsically motivated he is and added that he finds his greatest motivation from the word of God. This youth leader who is passionate about fulfilling God's purpose for his life explains how his identity in Christ has helped him to establish a strong sense of self.

“Thus I've smiled at potentially discouraging comments like 'why would anyone pay for public speaking?' or 'who made you a public speaking coach?”

As this change maker smiles his way through the negativity, he adds that his family, friends and mentors have also been very encouraging and supportive of his initiative.

What challenges have you faced thus far?

It came as a surprise to teenAGE after seeing the response from Benjamin to this question.

“I am not minded to call any of my experiences in the growth of my business challenges yet.” To the 22 year old, these are merely just opportunities presented to him, for him to learn more about his business. “My second workshop was conducted with desk and chairs in an empty room. That to me is not a challenge; it's just a part of the journey.”

What about plans for the future?

Benjamin expressed to teenAGE that he has already started taking online courses and in addition to this, will continue to attend workshops and learning from practitioners to perfect his craft so that he can in turn help others develop their skill.

Fraser's guiding principle throughout his endeavours has been to “Enjoy the journey. Do it to the best of my ability and above all remember the principle contained in Psalm 127:1 'Except the Lord build the house they labour in vain that build it...' Keep God at the centre.”

Benjamin Fraser is a past student from Ardenne High School and continues to be an extremely involved individual in various organizations from the Commonwealth Students' Association to the National Advisory Council and the Universities and Colleges Apostolic Ministries.

As he continues to make an impact on young people all over the Caribbean through mentorship, social impact, entrepreneurship and volunteerism, representation and advocacy – we wish him all the very best as we assure him that teenAGE is happy to now be a part of his list of supporters.

-- Isheba Cornwall