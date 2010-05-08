The best and worst points of Sex Education season 2

The Netflix original series Sex Education came back for season 2 earlier this month and, as usual, they got many things right. Sex Education was really made for a modern audience and the producers are unapologetic in what they choose to portray. We rejoined the very normal and relatable teenagers at Moordale High as they navigate their life the best way they knew how.

Let's get into the main plot points. (spoiler alert)

Eric has two new love interests.

Jean is finally in a relationship, but seeing as though she is not the relationship type you can probably envision the potential conflicts. She also got a new job at Moordale High and yes Otis hated that his mother was at his school taking up his clientele.

Otis finally (probably) loses his virginity but he doesn't remember most of it including whether or not he wore protection.

Maeve reunited with her mother and a sister she didn't know she had. Her mother claims that she has been clean and is a recovery program. She got a job and seemed to be getting her life on track. Trouble found it's way back into Maeve's life by the end.

Maeve found her way back into high school. She realized that she still loved Otis. She left him a message but it got intercepted by a new friend.

Aimee has a very realistic sexual harassment encounter and her trauma follows her through the season.

Jackson ended up finding a new passion.

Adam is back with some 'new' revelations.

What I liked about the season:

There were many things I liked about this season. For starters, I liked the representation of the LGBTQA community. There is still a lot of work to do but it was nice to see people identifying as pansexuals and asexual. It was nice to see Ola's journey, and I'm sure it's relatable to many young queer people who may be going through something similar.

Many of the questions that the students were asking about sexuality and sex in general whether to Otis or Jean were great. They were pretty valid and relevant.

I also liked how realistic Jackson's transition was trying new things. He wasn't 'Troy Bolton' who moved seamlessly from a sport to something unrelated. He experienced what most of us experience when we take on new ventures - failure. I liked that they looked into the sexuality of older women which is something that is often glossed over.

I loved the inclusion of a disabled person whose disability isn't the main plot point. I hope he gets his own story line in season three.

Aimee's sexual harassment sub-plot was well done, and I liked how we were able to see the trauma manifest over a couple of episodes. It was relatable, and something that is often glossed over. I'm glad they showed the process of reporting it and some of the challenges that come with that. I'm sure many of us young women were thinking #MeToo, Aimee.

While the season was good, there are a couple things that they could have done better with:

1. I think they could develop the asexuality story line a bit more. I hope it is explored more in the third season.

2. Can Maeve get a break? Okay this one is much more personal and I suppose it's realistic but I just really like her character and would like to see her wins not followed by something tragic. The cliffhanger at the end of season 2 regarding her doesn't make me feel like her character gets a break in season three either.

3. I am not here for the bully love story trope that they used. It makes me uncomfortable. I know they were trying to tackle internalized homophobia but Eric deserved better.

Overall I'd say 8.5/10.

Watch it on Netflix and tell me your thoughts!

--Trevann Hamilton