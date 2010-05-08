The best and worst points of Sex Education season 2
- Eric has two new love interests.
- Jean is finally in a relationship, but seeing as though she is not the relationship type you can probably envision the potential conflicts. She also got a new job at Moordale High and yes Otis hated that his mother was at his school taking up his clientele.
- Otis finally (probably) loses his virginity but he doesn't remember most of it including whether or not he wore protection.
- Maeve reunited with her mother and a sister she didn't know she had. Her mother claims that she has been clean and is a recovery program. She got a job and seemed to be getting her life on track. Trouble found it's way back into Maeve's life by the end.
- Maeve found her way back into high school. She realized that she still loved Otis. She left him a message but it got intercepted by a new friend.
- Aimee has a very realistic sexual harassment encounter and her trauma follows her through the season.
- Jackson ended up finding a new passion.
- Adam is back with some 'new' revelations.
