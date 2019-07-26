Big Sean is back and he's on overtime

Having retreated from the public eye for months on end, and going almost ghost on social media, Big Sean has finally made his return. And what a triumphant return its proving to be! On July 24, Detroit rapper, Big Sean, released a 3:23 track titled Overtime after teasing it online the day before. And hot on the heels of that Sean Don has released yet another track, this one titled Single Again.

A mishmash of sounds, Overtime is produced by Hit-Boy, Key Wane and The Tucker Brothers. It's stand out lyrics, for me, are largely taken from the first verse: "The universe been throwing me all the signs except stop it / N-ggas been plotting on me, but here's the plot twist / I can't throw fits no more unless it's profits / Lord, why you keep boxing me in, 'cause I'm God's gift?"

Sean spits wit, and is as honest on this track as he's been known more and more for doing of late. (He's now the Drake of the USA, the way Drake is the Canadian R&B/Hip Hop T-Swizzle - all three being known for confessional style music.) But I digress. Sean admits that his personal life caused him to need a break from the public eye, but that he's in album mode now and doesn't need or want the public's sympathy (regarding his split with girlfriend and recording partner Jhe n é Aiko). But this isn't a sad song, as mellow as it is. A little after the midway point Sean takes the energy up and switches the beat up, as he raps about believing in himself and being surrounded by great people. Ultimately the song is best enjoyed and its nuances only understood after several listens; from the change in tempo to the beginning's mellow undertone and his witty (if not kind of corny) one-liners.

Single Again, is however, easily enjoyed from first listen if not because the content is more readily relatable to a larger audience, then because his ex-girlfriend lends her vocals to a song about focusing on oneself and taking time before getting into another relationship. As usual, anything with Sean and Jhen é 's blended voices is magic - which fans would have known from 2013's Beware (Big Sean ft Lil Wayne and Jhen é Aiko). Sonically, Single Again is also pleasing from start to finish, aided by the smooth beat and Jhen é's whisper soft singing.

Back from a break, Big Sean sounds surprisingly like the Big Sean we remember, more so on Overtime than on Single Again. Should these songs be lead singles to a new album I must commend his savvy in revealing very different tracks that hint at different layers to his newest work.