Bullying: A Real Conversation

Inside the walls of Jamaican schools, especially primary and secondary institutions, children are no strangers to acts of bullying. Whether they are the unfortunate victims or the perpetrators— they are familiar with bullying and its apparatus. Bullying is characterised by a number of harmful behaviours that have been laid out in four ways: verbal, physical, social, and electronic.

The fact is, this conversation is not at all new, but blatantly avoided and dwarfed. Conversations about the nature and culture of bullying in Jamaican schools never move beyond those who know better, making it a constant “preaching to the choir”. Conversations about the reduction of bullying in Jamaican schools seem to always reinforce its necessity in socialisation, so the victim can develop a stronger exterior, a 'thick skin'. This mentality justifies the burden of the victim's torment and shames them for speaking out or seeking recourse and, in the same instance, celebrates the bully. Conversations about the methods of bullying in Jamaican schools, (verbal abuse, threatening, physical assault, extortion, imprisonment, cyberbullying, malicious obstruction, exclusion and intimidation, etc.) seek to sanitise the effects of these acts as something minor. Conversations about bullying in Jamaican schools never actively change Jamaican schools.

According to a holistic, 2016, UNICEF study on bullying in Jamaica, “Experts agree that generally, behaviour that is considered to be bullying involves four key elements: aggression or hostility; repetition of the negative behaviour; intention to harm; and a power imbalance between the parties”. The same study also reports that of the 1,867 students across the island that were interviewed, (sampled from various schools from all six geographic regions outlined by the Ministry of Education), 70 % have admitted to being bullied with 34% of the number divulging that it was constant— and the numbers were projected to grow since then. This reported was submitted to the Child Development Agency. The full report may be read using the following link: https://www.unicef.org/jamaica/bullying_FULL_REPORT_Anti_Bullying_Consultants_Report_Edited_2ac.pdf

As helpful as reports like these should be in theory, they often do not translate into effective programs and counter-measures in the school system. Government initiatives spearheaded by the Ministries of Health, Education or Security or the work of some NGOs and efforts started from associated church groups in school like the ISCF, are the usual providers of programs, seminars, counselors, and literature to combat bullying. It is observed, however, that their progress is slow due to the following reasons:

The resources aren't being utilised by members of the school community who are the problem— bullies (at least not until they commit heinous acts and the administration use them as a last resort to avoid litigation.) They suffer from underfunding due to low prioritisation. People, like staff and counselors, are often fatally unqualified to PROPERLY deal with BASIC conflict resolution, bullying diffusion or sensitivity training.

Ultimately, however, the problem lies in the normalisation of bullying and a complete disregard and apathy that some students have for their peers.

Still, it must be said that a change will only be effected when: Targeted behaviour adjusting programs are enforced on those deemed to be threats to other students, and; heavier sanctions are placed on offenders. Different forms of bullying in schools often lead to victims: self-harming, committing suicide, bullying others, skipping school and joining anti-social cliques AKA gangs.

To the students, here are some ways you can do your part in ending bullying:

Identify bullies in your class and common spaces and remind them that they are not supported in their actions. This will require you to stop being a bystander and actively stand up for a fellow human. This is not a charge to run in, guns blazing, and resort to violence, but simply making a report as a witness holds power.

-One judges and recalls situations best when they are not in them.

Identify victims of frequent bullying in your classes and common spaces and support their emotional healing and reinforce that they are supported and protected. Keep abreast with effective methods of reporting and getting recourse for bullying at your school. Often, these boil down to simply, a reliable teacher. In cases of sure danger to your life, waste no time in reporting it to the proper authorities including the police. School administrations have a tendency to claim ignorance when conflicts among students and bullying among students become severe. Be sure to request that all reports you make on a personal issue you have with bullying is documented on your file— and document it yourself just in case. If you are being bullied, and or are leaning to engage in acts of have self-harm or suicide, call 1-888-NEW-LIFE (639-5433)— a 24-hour, toll free, mental health/ suicide prevention hotline provided by the local Ministry of Health. If you are subject to bullying due to your true or perceived sexual orientation or your religious beliefs, you will most likely, depending on the type of school you attend, be on your own. Switching schools may be the safest option for you.

Standing against bullying in schools is a fight worth fighting— a noble cause.

-- Kiseon Thompson